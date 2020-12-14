Evaluating Kevin Steele’s case for replacing Gus Malzahn as Auburn head coach

AUBURN - Auburn athletic director Allen Greene is conducting a national search to replace Gus Malzahn as the Tigers’ head coach, but a potential candidate is already in the building.
Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has been tabbed interim head coach following Malzahn’s firing, but Steele has a case to take over the position full time. Steele, who is in his fifth season at Auburn, has routinely helped the Tigers stand out among the top defenses in the SEC and could provide stability among the inevitable changes coming to a program that won 10 games and played in the SEC Championship Game three years ago.
“Well, we have a standard,” Steele said on Nov. 5 when asked about the areas of improvement for the defense. “The guys have played some really good defense over the last — you know, this is the fifth year now. There’s a lot of good snaps on tape for five years of good defensive football, but we’re never satisfied, ever. There’s always areas to improve on.”
Malzahn came to Auburn as an offensive guru, but over Steele’s five seasons with the Tigers it was his defenses that consistently outperformed the team’s offenses.
According to ESPN’s defensive efficiency ratings – which is a 0-to-100 scale that measures a defense’s contributions to scoring margin on a per-play basis and is adjusted for strength of the opponent – Steele’s defense was in the top 20 nationally in each of his first four seasons and was no worse than fourth in the SEC in three of those four years. Auburn’s defense had a better efficiency rating than its offense from 2016 to 2019, with the defense posting an average rating of 80.5 and the offense posting an average rating of 61.5 during that span.
In the four NFL drafts since Steele took over the Auburn defense, the Tigers have seen 12 defenders selected – including two first-rounders in defensive tackle Derrick Brown and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene in 2020. By comparison, seven Auburn offensive players and one special teamer have been drafted in that time.
Auburn’s defense struggled at different points this fall after losing Brown, Igbinoghene and four other starters from the 2019 squad then losing starting linebacker K.J. Britt due to hand surgery two games into the year. With 10 games now in the books, the defense surrendered 400.9 yards per game and posted a 55.7 efficiency rating – by comparison, the Auburn offense had a 62.2 rating this season.
Although the defense was unable to play consistently well in 2020, the unit ended the regular season on a high note on Saturday by limiting Mississippi State to 10 points while intercepting quarterback Will Rogers twice and sacking him six times.
Auburn defensive end Big Kat Bryant talked about his trust in Steele on Sept. 29 following the Tigers’ season-opening victory against Kentucky.
“I'm always confident in whatever Steele has to say, man. I already know he's going to put the defense in the best situation, put them in the best place to make the best plays and things like that,” Bryant said. “When it comes down to Steele – if you're talking about Steele, yeah, I've got the most confidence in him to put us in the right place and doing the right thing at the right time.”
Steele’s defenses have become known for their aggressive ball-hawking defenders. Auburn has intercepted 50 passes over the past five years and made the most of several of those picks by scoring eight pick-six touchdowns. The Tigers have nine interceptions in 10 games this season and scored one touchdown – with another would-be score being taken off the board against Kentucky.
Auburn safety Smoke Monday explained following the Tigers’ victory over Tennessee on Nov. 21 – during which Monday had a 100-yard pick six – that scoring defensive touchdowns is something Steele constantly preaches to his players.
“I honestly could tell you we intercept the ball a lot in practice, so we just make sure we keep our head on a swivel because we know they’re not just going to let us run,” Monday said. “Coach Steele tells us every week, ‘We need a touchdown on defense, we need a touchdown on defense,’ and everybody bought into it. So, when the opportunity came, everybody seized it.”
Steele, 62, has been a head coach once before during a four-year run at Baylor from 1999 to 2002 during which the Bears went 9-36 with a 1-31 record in conference play. Steele inherited a Baylor program coming off consecutive 2-9 seasons and struggled during an era in which the Big 12 had several championship contenders, including 2000 national title winner Oklahoma.
Steele’s candidacy parallels that of LSU’s Ed Orgeron four years ago. Orgeron was a well-respected assistant coach with a disappointing first run as a head coach under his belt when he was tabbed interim coach in place of Les Miles, who, like Malzahn, had helped the team shine under the national spotlight but failed to do so consistently by the end of his tenure.
Steele’s potential promotion would likely limit the fallout of Malzahn’s firing considerably. Keeping Steele would obviously take his buyout – as well as any assistants he opts to keep – off the table, and it could keep the bulk of Auburn’s 2021 recruiting class together with the early signing period now just days away. It might also make any current Tigers players who are considering transferring due to a new regime think twice about the decision.
Steele has established himself at Auburn and built a reputation in leading the Tigers’ defenses. If Steele is ultimately given the keys to the program, the veteran coach has the knowledge needed to hit the ground running.
“To be able to lean on Kevin a little bit at times and ask him – you know, he's been here, he's been at Auburn. He understands the dynamic at Auburn,” Auburn offensive coordinator Chad Morris said on Sept. 10. “I've asked him a lot of questions about Auburn and moving forward. He's done a great job of helping me out with that. We've definitely been on the same page through the installations. It's been really good.”
