Ex-AU golf star Blayne Barber advances to final stage of Korn Ferry Q-School

Former Auburn standout Blayne Barber isn’t exactly a Dothan hometown boy, but he’s not far from it.

His wife, Morgan, is from Dothan and family and friends are here. Barber, who grew up in Lake City, Fla., also has a strong golf history in town, having played the Press Thornton Future Masters at the Dothan Country Club many years, including winning the prestigious junior tournament in 2006.

Thus, Barber was in comfortable surroundings this week and it showed with a strong showing in the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School tournament at Highland Oaks.

Barber shot a 14-under par 274 in the 72-hole tournament – shooting under par each day with rounds of 70, 68, 66 and 70. He finished third in the 75-player field, easily advancing to the final stage of Q-School, which will be held in Savannah, Ga., Nov. 4-7.

The top 20 finishers in this week’s second stage qualifying tournament advanced to the finals, as did golfers who advanced from four other second stage sites this week. In Savannah, the top 45 finishers will earn status for the upcoming year on the Korn Ferry Tour, which is a step below the PGA Tour.

Barber knew going into Friday’s final round he pretty much had a spot secured in the final stage, so staying engaged mentally on the course was his biggest challenge.