Ex-AU golf star Blayne Barber advances to final stage of Korn Ferry Q-School

Former Auburn standout Blayne Barber isn’t exactly a Dothan hometown boy, but he’s not far from it.
His wife, Morgan, is from Dothan and family and friends are here. Barber, who grew up in Lake City, Fla., also has a strong golf history in town, having played the Press Thornton Future Masters at the Dothan Country Club many years, including winning the prestigious junior tournament in 2006.
Thus, Barber was in comfortable surroundings this week and it showed with a strong showing in the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School tournament at Highland Oaks.
Barber shot a 14-under par 274 in the 72-hole tournament – shooting under par each day with rounds of 70, 68, 66 and 70. He finished third in the 75-player field, easily advancing to the final stage of Q-School, which will be held in Savannah, Ga., Nov. 4-7.
The top 20 finishers in this week’s second stage qualifying tournament advanced to the finals, as did golfers who advanced from four other second stage sites this week. In Savannah, the top 45 finishers will earn status for the upcoming year on the Korn Ferry Tour, which is a step below the PGA Tour.
Barber knew going into Friday’s final round he pretty much had a spot secured in the final stage, so staying engaged mentally on the course was his biggest challenge.
“We were talking about it out there while we were playing, actually, because as a competitor you want to win – whether you’re playing a money game on Wednesday, or in Q-School or a PGA Tour event,” Barber began. “But, basically you’re just trying to get the job done and finish in the top 20.
“My focus definitely started waning after nine holes, just because my game feels pretty good and I was in a good spot. Today, I didn’t feel quite sharp, so I was just trying to stay steady and get it in the house.”
Chandler Phillips of Huntsville, Texas, finished atop the leaderboard at 271, while Andy Ogletree of Little Rock, Miss., was a stroke behind at 272. Spencer Ralston of Gainesville, Ga., was a stroke behind Barber at 275, while Ben Griffin of Chapel Hill, N.C., came in at 276 to round out the top five.
Barber, 31, has played on the Korn Ferry Tour for the past two years and believes his game has progressed well.
“I’ve played solid golf for the last three months,” Barber said. “I had three top 10s in the last five weeks (of last season), so I played well to finish the season.”
Besides playing on the tour, Barber helps out as a volunteer assistant for the Auburn University golf team, where he was an All-American in 2012. Barber and his wife make their home in Auburn.
“I’m really close with Nick (Clinard), the head coach,” Barber said. “I’m out there every day (practicing) anyway. Nick helps me with my swing, so it just gives me good access to the guys.
“I can recruit a little bit and talk to incoming recruits. I’m not like actively involved day-in and day-out, but it just gives me some good access.”
While he enjoys helping out as a coach and interacting with the current players, Barber doubts full-time coaching is in his future.
“I do enjoy coaching and I have had that thought, but I don’t think I would want to go through the grind of smaller coaching jobs and moving around, so probably not,” Barber said. “I like the idea of it, but I don’t think there is any actually pursuit of it.”
For now, his focus is on continuing to make a living in the professional ranks. With his wife and three children in Auburn, it’s the traveling Barber says is the most difficult part of playing as a pro.
“It’s hard,” Barber said. “My wife is amazing. We’re in a good spot right now, so that’s why I’m continuing to play.
“I’d certainly rather be home than traveling. I’m a home body and I love being home with them. It’s just kind of a trade-off you make.”
