Exhibition games for Auburn basketball in Israel to be televised by SEC Network

All three offseason exhibitions the Auburn men’s basketball team plays in August in Israel will be televised on SEC Network, the program announced Monday, and ESPN’s Jay Bilas will be on the call for the games.

The event is now known as the inaugural Birthright for College Basketball foreign tour.

Auburn plays a series of games culminating with an exhibition with the Israel men’s national team, first playing Israel national team developmental teams.

All games will tip off at noon Central, which is 8 p.m. in Israel, and all games will be televised on SEC Network.

Auburn released the full schedule Monday:

• Aug. 2: Auburn vs. Israel U-20 National Team in Jerusalem

• Aug. 7: Auburn vs. Israel All-Star Select Team in Tel Aviv

• Aug. 8: Auburn vs. Israel National Team in Tel Aviv

Four newcomers will travel and participate in their first games in an Auburn uniform: sophomore transfer Johni Broome, freshman Tre Donaldson, freshman Chance Westry and freshman Yohan Traore.

Complete Sports Management is part of the organization for the trip, as Auburn collaborates with the Israeli Basketball Association and Athletes For Israel.

In the Jewish faith, a birthright trip is a trip to Israel for young foreign-born Jewish people, meant to forge a deeper emotional connection with the land. Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl is an outspoken Jewish-American, and has said that he hopes to build a series that lasts out of the trip.

NCAA teams are allowed to take summer tours overseas once every four years, but having games televised nationally is new territory for Auburn — or most any program. Kentucky had overseas exhibitions broadcast in 2014 and 2018. The Auburn men’s team went to Italy in 2017, and the Auburn women’s team also went to Italy in 2019.

“Grateful to Auburn University and the NCAA for allowing us to take these foreign trips every four years,” Pearl said in a release. “This experience both academically, historically and religiously, will have a forever effect on our student-athletes.

"As a Jewish-American college basketball coach, I am honored and blessed to share this experience with our Auburn Basketball Family. Birthright for College Basketball in Israel will become one of the most sought after and impactful foreign trips in the future.”

Pearl coached the USA Maccabi team to a gold medal at the 2009 Maccabiah Games in Israel. Auburn assistant coach Steven Pearl was on the playing roster. Current Auburn player Lior Berman is playing for Team USA in the 2022 Maccabi Games now. He scored 21 points in USA’s defeat of France on Sunday.

“Aside from basketball, this is an educational experience for our players. We are going to take them to where Jesus was born in Bethlehem and visit the City of David in Jerusalem,” Pearl said back in May.

“From a historical and religious standpoint, this is going to be one of the greatest trips in our student-athletes’ lives. I am grateful to Auburn for its continued support of our foreign trips over the years and helping with our ministry.”

CEO of Complete Sports Management Lea Miller-Tooley said: “We believe this trip will be the start of a longstanding relationship with college basketball and Israel.

“Coach Pearl’s vision coupled with SEC Network’s coverage will make for an unprecedented trip. Complete Sports Management is proud to be part of history in the making.”