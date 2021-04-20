Flanigan announces his return, Auburn picks up Arkansas transfer guard

“Allen was one of the most improved players in the country this year,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said in a statement. “His toughness, work ethic, athleticism and skill put him in position to realize all his goals. Allen would probably have gone in the second round if he stayed in the draft, but I know how badly he wanted to improve his stock and have an opportunity to play for a championship.

"He cares about Auburn and he wants to win championships. He’s going to be a lot of fun to coach next year.”

Tigers add Arkansas transfer: Former Arkansas guard Desi Sills committed to the Tigers on Tuesday. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Sills has two years of eligibility remaining.

Sills started the 2020-21 season as a member of the preseason All-SEC second team and played in 32 games with 15 starts. He averaged 7.5 points per game on 43 percent shooting from the field and also contributed 87 total rebounds and 51 assists.

Sills posted a career-high 23 points in Arkansas’ 97-85 road victory over Auburn on Dec. 30. The game that also saw Sills bring down a season-high four offensive rebounds and put up a season-high 15 field-goal attempts.

Pearl praised Sills in the aftermath of the loss, which came in Auburn’s SEC opener.