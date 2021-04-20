Flanigan announces his return, Auburn picks up Arkansas transfer guard

Auburn guard Allen Flanigan has decided he’s not done playing with the Tigers.
Flanigan announced Tuesday he will not enter the 2021 NBA Draft and will return to Auburn for his junior season. The decision comes after Flanigan stood out as one of the Tigers’ most consistent players during the 2020-21 campaign.
“As many of you know, playing in the NBA has always been my lifelong dream, but I also have other goals and dreams like becoming an All-SEC player or award finalist and leading this team to something special like an SEC Championship or NCAA Tournament,” Flanigan wrote in part on social media. “With that being said, I will no longer be focusing on the 2021 NBA Draft. I’m coming back! The journey continues … let’s be great!!!”
Flanigan was expected to take on a bigger role on an inexperienced Auburn team this winter, and he wasted little time in proving he was up for the challenge. He averaged 14.3 points per game – second only to freshman point guard Sharife Cooper – while chipping in 5.5 rebounds per contest and a total of 78 assists.
Flanigan’s most productive game offensively came against South Carolina on Jan. 23, when he posted a career-high 24 points in the Tigers’ 109-86 victory.
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl shared his excitement about Flanigan's return shortly after his decision.
“Allen was one of the most improved players in the country this year,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said in a statement. “His toughness, work ethic, athleticism and skill put him in position to realize all his goals. Allen would probably have gone in the second round if he stayed in the draft, but I know how badly he wanted to improve his stock and have an opportunity to play for a championship.
"He cares about Auburn and he wants to win championships. He’s going to be a lot of fun to coach next year.”
Tigers add Arkansas transfer: Former Arkansas guard Desi Sills committed to the Tigers on Tuesday. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Sills has two years of eligibility remaining.
Sills started the 2020-21 season as a member of the preseason All-SEC second team and played in 32 games with 15 starts. He averaged 7.5 points per game on 43 percent shooting from the field and also contributed 87 total rebounds and 51 assists.
Sills posted a career-high 23 points in Arkansas’ 97-85 road victory over Auburn on Dec. 30. The game that also saw Sills bring down a season-high four offensive rebounds and put up a season-high 15 field-goal attempts.
Pearl praised Sills in the aftermath of the loss, which came in Auburn’s SEC opener.
“Obviously, you know, Desi Sills is the most experienced player out there, and he was the best player out there in a lot of ways,” Pearl said. “Really good player, fun kid to watch. I really like him.”
Sills came back strong in the rematch by posting 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting in the Razorbacks’ come-from-behind 75-73 victory over the Tigers on Jan. 20.
Sills brings considerable experience to a fairly young Auburn squad. Sills was the only Arkansas player to appear in all 98 of the Razorbacks’ games over the last three years.
Sills is the latest in a swarm of additions Pearl has made this offseason.
Sills stands as Auburn’s fourth addition via transfer this offseason. The list includes College of Charleston point guard Zep Jasper, Eastern Kentucky point guard Wendell Green Jr. and North Carolina center Walker Kessler.
Sills, Jasper, Green and Kessler will join five-star forward Jabari Smith Jr. and four-star shooting guard Trey Alexander as the new faces for Auburn in the 2021-22 season.