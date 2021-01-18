Flanigan’s play sparked Auburn over Kentucky

Flanigan continued to contribute after his last bucket, hitting four free throws and delivering a well-timed defensive rebound before it was all said and done.

Flanigan’s physical play drew Cambridge’s attention after the victory, but it wasn’t something that caught the fellow sophomore off guard.

“That's his play style — getting downhill, playing aggressive. I think he's about 225; you know, a strong guy. That's what he loves to do,” Cambridge said. “They weren't just going to back down in the second half. You had to finish plays, get rebounds. I think he had nine rebounds, which is great. We needed that.

“The bigs have to box out their bigs, so the guards have to rebound. He did just that.”

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl also took note of Flanigan’s efforts. Pearl explained the Tigers always need multiple players to step up to the challenge when playing the conference’s best teams, and in his estimation that’s exactly what Flanigan did against Kentucky.

“Allen Flanigan was a man out there in every which way,” Pearl said after the win. “Rebounding, defensively, just attacking the rim, using his physicality. Willingness to take big shots. 8-for-8 from the foul [line]. Talk about a warrior.”