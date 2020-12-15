Flanigan’s strong second half helps Auburn take care of Texas Southern

AUBURN --- For most of the first half of Auburn’s non-conference showdown with Texas Southern on Tuesday, Auburn guard Allen Flanigan was left sitting on the bench waiting for the chance to help his team.

The sophomore got that opportunity early in the second half, and he wasted no time in proving he wouldn’t waste it.

After limited action in the first half thanks to two early fouls, Flanigan roared to life in the early minutes of the second by hitting five of his first seven shots after halftime to fuel a dominant Auburn run in route to an 80-63 victory.

Flanigan ended the victory with 18 points. Justin Powell followed with 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Jaylin Williams also had 15 points, while J.T. Thor and Dylan Cardwell both had seven rebounds to match Powell.

The win was a well-earned one for Auburn (4-2, 0-0 SEC), which battled with Texas Southern (2-4, 0-0 SWAC) for most of the first half before going into the locker room trailing the road Tigers by one point.

Flanigan already had three points in the opening minutes of the second half when he and Auburn completely took the game over.