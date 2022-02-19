Florida rallies past No. 2 Auburn 63-62

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Tyree Appleby found himself swarmed by students, fans and teammates at midcourt. It was the first time a scene like that unfolded at the O'Connell Center in more than 30 years.

Appleby was right in the middle of it, enjoying every second in the spotlight. He probably should have been lifted onto someone's shoulders, too.

Appleby scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half, Colin Castleton added 19 and Florida rallied to beat No. 2 Auburn 63-62 Saturday to extend its home dominance in the series. It was Florida’s first home victory against a team ranked that high in the Associated Press college basketball poll.

And the crowd reaction showed.

“Happy for them they got a chance to have that moment postgame, for sure," said Florida coach Mike White, who improved to 5-0 against Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. "Pretty special.”

The Tigers (24-3, 12-2 Southeastern Conference) lost their second straight on the road — both ending with fans rushing the floor — and dropped their first game in regulation. They previously lost to UConn and Arkansas in overtime.