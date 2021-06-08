Former Arkansas guard Desi Sills backs off Auburn commitment

Former Arkansas guard Desi Sills is not coming to Auburn after all.

Sills announced on Tuesday that he is committing to Arkansas State. The change of plans comes after the rising senior committed to Auburn on April 20.

Sills' major at Arkansas, recreation and sports management, is not offered at Auburn. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Sills has two years of eligibility remaining.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of Desi," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said in a statement. "I love his toughness, and I wish we would’ve had a chance to coach him. It was in Desi’s best interests academically to pursue a different opportunity other than Auburn.”

Sills started the 2020-21 season as a member of the preseason All-SEC second team and played in 32 games with 15 starts. He averaged 7.5 points per game on 43 percent shooting from the field and also contributed 87 total rebounds and 51 assists.

Sills was the only Arkansas player to appear in all 98 of the Razorbacks’ games over the last three years.