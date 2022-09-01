 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former AU star Joe Cribbs supports Harsin

Joe Cribbs, a star running back at Auburn  in the 1970s and then in the NFL, was in Dothan several weeks ago taking part in the K7Foundation Gridiron Golf Tournament.

 Jon Johnson, Dothan Eagle

Joe Cribbs, the star Auburn running back in the last 1970s who played nine seasons in the professional ranks, is among those in the corner of current Tigers’ head coach Bryan Harsin.

“He’s not just like resting,” Cribbs said. “I think he’s being proactive. He’s got a game plan, and I think he should just stick to his game plan. I think if he does that, he’s going to be alright.”

Cribbs, who now lives in Gulf Shores and spent years in the insurance business after retiring from football, was in Dothan several weeks ago taking part in the K7Foundation Gridiron Golf Tournament at Highland Oaks.

He continues to follow Auburn closely and came away impressed with Harsin during a visit.

“I was actually on my way up to Atlanta and stopped in there kind of unexpected and they were having a team meeting at the time,” Cribbs said. “He brought me in and kind of introduced me to the rest of the coaching staff, which are several guys I know already.

“He seems like a nice guy. He’s saying all the right things; at least to me he said all the right things. You know, I just hope that they can get the recruiting thing right and get some more athletes down there and they’ll be alright.”

Besides playing for Auburn and in the NFL with Buffalo, San Francisco, Indianapolis and Miami, Cribbs spent time in the original USFL (1984-1985) playing for the Birmingham Stallions. The Stallions are once again a part of the new USFL that debuted this past spring.

“I tell everybody that all these new leagues want to come to Alabama because Alabama is football … I mean, we know real football when we see it and we know fake football,” Cribbs said. “I think if a league were to come about that would stay true to the game and to itself, it could work."

Cribbs believes the original USFL would have made it had it not deviated from the original plan of a spring league.

“The problem is when they moved it to the fall and said they were going to go head to head with the NFL, it was just not going to work,” Cribbs said. “They couldn’t have competed with the NFL, but I think there is an opportunity for spring football, but it’s going to have to be spring football.

“I think the problem they are always going to have is they're going to overlap with college spring training and everybody kind of gets excited about that. And the NFL is just the NFL … it’s growing and getting bigger every day.”

After wearing a number of different jerseys during his football career, Cribbs leaves no doubts about where his loyalties are.

“I have a lot of people ask me, ‘Man, who was your favorite team playing for … because I played for several teams … I say, ‘Auburn.’

“I mean, that’s the one I selected. The rest of them chose me.”

