Former Auburn assistant Tracy Rocker explains decision to leave for NFL

“I think the shift is that in college you get kids at a lot younger age, and it's a bit more developmental growth – not just on the field but off the field. Now when you [are] in the NFL, we assume that they know everything because we gave them money,” Rocker said. “I think it requires a little bit more of a conversation about – which we have in place in the NFL – of rookie development. That's in place, but as a coach I feel like my job is to approach every day the same way and try to help them improve their game so that they can be successful.”