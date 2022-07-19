Former Auburn athletic official Buddy Davidson, known for attending 700 straight games, passes away

Auburn University superfan and longtime athletic department official Buddy Davidson, known for attending 700 consecutive Auburn football games, died on Tuesday at the age of 83.

A Montgomery native and Auburn alumnus, Davidson worked in the athletics department, where he was sports information director and eventually rose to the rank of assistant athletics director.

“Nobody loved Auburn more than Buddy Davidson did,” said David Housel, former Auburn athletics director and sports information director.

“Coach Jordan loved Auburn, Coach Beard loved Auburn, and they taught Buddy how to love Auburn and care for Auburn," said Housel, referring to Ralph "Shug" Jordan, Auburn's head football coach from 1951-1975, and Jeff Beard, the athletics director who hired Jordan. "He is their legacy, and he is an outstanding legacy.”

Davidson came to Auburn University in 1957 as a 17-year-old. A note from Davidson’s football coach from Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery persuaded Jordan to take the freshman on as a student manger.

Davidson’s first game was on Nov 2, 1957, which was also his birthday. Auburn hosted the Florida Gators at then-named Cliff Hare Stadium and won 13-0.

This began Davidson’s 700-game streak, which endured 12 presidential administrations and eight Auburn head coaches. For 61 seasons, Davidson never missed a single Auburn football game, whether home or away. During that time, he witnessed the Tigers claim 468 victories, eight SEC titles and two national championships.

After graduating, Davidson went to work for the university. He had two main roles during his time with Auburn, serving as sports information director from 1964-1981 until Pat Dye promoted Davidson to assistant athletics director, a position he held until his retirement in 2007.

Afterward, he continued as a gameday volunteer and an Auburn ambassador.

“He did a number of jobs throughout his career at Auburn,” Housel said. “Whatever Auburn needed, whatever Auburn wanted, like Isaiah of old in the Bible, Buddy Davidson said, ‘Here am I, send me.’”

Davidson even helped with team travel toward the end of his career, planning out all the details of the team’s away games.

“He was responsible for getting the team from the hotel to the game, from the game site to the hotel, responsible for having the hotel ready and waiting on the team, responsible for feeding the team, responsible for getting the team to the stadium, and from the stadium to the airplane and back to Auburn,” Housel said.

These jobs gave Davidson the opportunity to witness so many games. Davidson would let nothing get in the way of him being on the field. Not even a stroke in 2014 could sideline him.

“He’s a fighter and he’s a competitor, and nobody ever loved Auburn more,” Housel told the Opelika-Auburn News at the time.

The stroke landed Davidson in the hospital on a Friday. The next day - Sept. 27, 2014 - Davidson was in the stadium for game No. 659 and a 45-17 victory over Louisiana Tech.

"He insisted on being there to keep that streak alive, and he was there,” Housel said. “I think it speaks to his dedication, to his loyalty, to his perseverance.”

Game No. 700 came on Oct 7, 2017, with Auburn facing Ole Miss on the Plains. The university honored Davidson, then 77, just before the game started. The Tigers won 44-23.

Up to that point, Auburn had played 1,214 football games in its history, with Davidson witnessing nearly 58 percent of them in person.

Housel said Davidson set an example for the generations of Auburn fans and students who followed him.

“He taught hundreds of young people how to love Auburn, how you should love Auburn, how to appreciate Auburn,” Housel said. “Whatever the Auburn athletic program may be in years to come, it will be in part due to Buddy Davidson’s loyalty, love, work and ethic.”

Davidson is survived by his wife, Fran, his son Rick, and his grandchildren.