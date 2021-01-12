Former Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele hired at Tennessee

"Kevin is someone I have respected and admired for a long time on and off the field," Pruitt said in a statement. "Having coached under the great Johnny Majors, he has a sincere appreciation for what it means to be a Tennessee Volunteer. We are thrilled to welcome Kevin and Linda back to Rocky Top."

Prior to coaching at Alabama, Steele coached at Florida State from 2003 to 2006, serving as the executive head coach for the Seminoles under Bobby Bowden. Steele was named Rivals.com’s National Recruiter of the Year in 2005 after helping the Seminoles sign the top class in the country.

Steele’s only head coaching experience was at Baylor, where he served as head coach from 1999 to 2002. The Bears were 9-36 in his four seasons at the helm, which included a 1-31 mark in Big 12 conference play.

Steele arrived in Waco, Texas, from the NFL, where he had spent four seasons as the Carolina Panthers’ linebackers coach. The Panthers reached the NFC Championship Game in Steele’s second season on the staff.