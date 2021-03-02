Former Auburn defensive end Big Kat Bryant commits to UCF

Former Auburn defensive end Big Kat Bryant has decided on his new home at the collegiate level.

Bryant committed to UCF on Tuesday to end a wild offseason for the former Tigers player. His decision comes after initially committing to Tennessee before backing off that decision following the firing of head coach Jeremy Pruitt and his staff.

Bryant’s decision reunites him with former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn.

Bryant initially committed to Tennessee on Jan. 16, a decision that would have reunited him with former Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele as well as outside linebackers coach Shelton Felton, who was Bryant’s high school head coach for his junior and senior season.

Those plans, however, were derailed almost immediately. Pruitt and Felton were fired on Jan. 18; soon after, Bryant deleted his tweet announcing his decision then later made social media posts in which he made it evident he was looking at a different school.

Bryant graduated from Auburn this December, which means he will be immediately eligible for the Knights.