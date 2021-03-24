Former Auburn guard Jamal Johnson to transfer to UAB

Former Auburn guard Jamal Johnson is headed back to his hometown.

Johnson announced on Wednesday he is transferring to UAB, where he’ll play for former Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy. Johnson’s decision comes one week after it was first reported he was entering the transfer portal.

Johnson becomes the second SEC player to commit to UAB in two days after former Ole Miss forward KJ Buffen committed to the Blazers on Monday.

Johnson came to Auburn prior to the 2019-2020 season after starting his collegiate career at Memphis. He played in all 27 games for the Tigers in 2020-21 and averaged 9.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game while also recording 36 assists on the season. He was crucial for Auburn down the stretch, as he handled the majority of the point-guard duties once freshman Sharife Cooper injured his ankle on Feb. 21.

Johnson’s strong junior season followed a debut year at Auburn in which the former Spain Park High School standout averaged 3.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 0.3 steals in 11.1 minutes per game off the bench. He came to Auburn from Memphis, where he averaged 6.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 34 games.