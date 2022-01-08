Former Auburn head coach Chizik hired as North Carolina assistant

Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik is back in the game after a five-year hiatus.
North Carolina announced Saturday that Chizik is the team’s assistant head coach for defense. The job with the Tar Heels serve as a reunion for Chizik, who served as the team’s defensive coordinator in 2015-16 and worked for North Carolina head coach Mack Brown at Texas in 2005-06.
"I want to thank coach Brown and the administration for welcoming my family and I back to Chapel Hill," Chizik said in a statement. "Having coached here previously, I know this is a special place, and I'm excited to help the program take the next step towards competing for and winning championships.
"We can't wait to get to Chapel Hill, meet all the guys, and get to work."
Chizik made his name on a national level during his four-year stint as the head coach at Auburn, where he had previously been the defensive coordinator.
Chizik’s second season as Tigers head coach was one few around the program will forget, as quarterback Cam Newton won the Heisman Trophy and the team went 14-0 to capture the program’s first national championship in 43 years.
Chizik went 33-19 during his four years at Auburn. He was relieved of his duties following a 2012 campaign that saw the Tigers go 3-9.
Chizik came to Auburn after a two-year stint as the head coach at Iowa State. Prior to that, he had stints as an assistant at Texas, Auburn, UCF, Stephen F. Austin, Middle Tennessee State and Clemson.
During Chizik's first year on staff at Texas, the Longhorns went 13-0 and captured the national championship.
"Gene is one of college football's great defensive minds, and we're excited that he's returning to lead our unit," Brown said in a statement. "He's spent the last five years in the media studying college football, so like me, he's had a chance to look at a number of different schemes while staying on top of how the game has evolved over the last few years."
Over the course of his coaching career, Chizik has received several accolades, including the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant in 2004 while at Auburn and the Home Depot Coach of the Year award for his efforts with the Tigers in 2010.
Chizik stayed out of coaching until 2015, when he joined Larry Fedora’s staff at North Carolina. Chizik's first defense allowed 14.5 fewer points per game than the previous season as part of a Tar Heels team that went 11-3 and played in the ACC Championship Game.
Chizik takes over a North Carolina defense that ranked 94th nationally by allowing more than 400 yards per game and surrendered 35 points or more seven times in 2021.