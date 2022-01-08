Former Auburn head coach Chizik hired as North Carolina assistant

Chizik came to Auburn after a two-year stint as the head coach at Iowa State. Prior to that, he had stints as an assistant at Texas, Auburn, UCF, Stephen F. Austin, Middle Tennessee State and Clemson.

During Chizik's first year on staff at Texas, the Longhorns went 13-0 and captured the national championship.

"Gene is one of college football's great defensive minds, and we're excited that he's returning to lead our unit," Brown said in a statement. "He's spent the last five years in the media studying college football, so like me, he's had a chance to look at a number of different schemes while staying on top of how the game has evolved over the last few years."

Over the course of his coaching career, Chizik has received several accolades, including the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant in 2004 while at Auburn and the Home Depot Coach of the Year award for his efforts with the Tigers in 2010.

Chizik stayed out of coaching until 2015, when he joined Larry Fedora’s staff at North Carolina. Chizik's first defense allowed 14.5 fewer points per game than the previous season as part of a Tar Heels team that went 11-3 and played in the ACC Championship Game.

Chizik takes over a North Carolina defense that ranked 94th nationally by allowing more than 400 yards per game and surrendered 35 points or more seven times in 2021.