Former Auburn player Zac Etheridge returning to join Harsin's coaching staff

The Auburn Tigers are turning to one of their own as part of Bryan Harsin’s first coaching staff.
Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen announced Friday that assistant coach Zac Etheridge is leaving the Cougars to coach the defensive backs at Auburn. Etheridge, who was a starting safety and captain for the Tigers in 2010 during Auburn’s run to the BCS National Championship, arrives at his alma mater after two seasons at Houston.
“We thank Zac for everything he’s done for the University of Houston,” Holgorsen said. “He’s a tremendous football coach and an unbelievable person. [We] wish him all the best at his alma mater.”
Etheridge landed in Houston after one season serving as the cornerbacks coach at Louisiana-Lafayette. Before Louisiana-Lafayette, Etheridge spent two seasons at Georgia Tech as a graduate assistant before coaching defense for two seasons at Western Carolina.
Etheridge coached cornerbacks for the Catamounts in 2016 before he was promoted into a role as a full-time assistant coaching outside linebackers there in 2017.
As a player, Etheridge returned to play a key role for the Tigers in 2010 after rehabilitating from a harrowing neck injury that he sustained in 2009.
Etheridge was stretchered off the field in Jordan-Hare Stadium during in the Tigers’ game against Ole Miss in 2009, after lying immobile in a distressing scene before it was ultimately revealed he tore ligaments in his neck and cracked his fifth vertebra when attempting to make a tackle.
He returned to football nine months later as the Tigers’ starter in the secondary again and recorded 69 tackles, intercepted three passes and tacked on a fumble return for a touchdown during Auburn’s run to the national championship.
Auburn recognized Etheridge in 2013 by naming him its James Owens Courage Award winner.