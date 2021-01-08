Former Auburn player Zac Etheridge returning to join Harsin's coaching staff

The Auburn Tigers are turning to one of their own as part of Bryan Harsin’s first coaching staff.

Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen announced Friday that assistant coach Zac Etheridge is leaving the Cougars to coach the defensive backs at Auburn. Etheridge, who was a starting safety and captain for the Tigers in 2010 during Auburn’s run to the BCS National Championship, arrives at his alma mater after two seasons at Houston.

“We thank Zac for everything he’s done for the University of Houston,” Holgorsen said. “He’s a tremendous football coach and an unbelievable person. [We] wish him all the best at his alma mater.”

Etheridge landed in Houston after one season serving as the cornerbacks coach at Louisiana-Lafayette. Before Louisiana-Lafayette, Etheridge spent two seasons at Georgia Tech as a graduate assistant before coaching defense for two seasons at Western Carolina.

Etheridge coached cornerbacks for the Catamounts in 2016 before he was promoted into a role as a full-time assistant coaching outside linebackers there in 2017.

As a player, Etheridge returned to play a key role for the Tigers in 2010 after rehabilitating from a harrowing neck injury that he sustained in 2009.