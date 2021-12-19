 Skip to main content
Former Auburn QB Bo Nix announces transfer to Oregon
Bo Nix is showing during a game against Akron at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 4.

 Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News

Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix started his collegiate career in dramatic fashion against Oregon in 2019.

Three years later, Nix will finish up his college days as a Duck.

Nix announced Sunday night he intends to transfer to Oregon. His decision will reunite him with Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who was the Tigers’ offensive coordinator for Nix’s freshman season.

“Coast to Coast. It’s official! #GoDucks,” Nix wrote on social media.

Nix’s decision comes one week after the rising senior initially announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

Nix entered his junior season with high hopes and a new head coach and offensive coordinator to work with. He followed through with his strongest season yet, as he completed 197 passes on 323 attempts for 2,294 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Nix also rushed 57 times for 168 yards and four additional scores. He set new career bests in completion percentage (61.0), passing yards per game (229.4) and quarterback rating (130.03).

Nix started in Auburn’s first 10 games of 2021 before an injury cut his season short.

Nix had 7,251 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions with 859 rushing yards and 18 more scores over the course of three years. He would leave Auburn third-all time in career passing yards, tied for third in touchdowns responsible for and tied for fifth in career passing touchdowns.

