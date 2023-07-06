Former Auburn standout Walker Kessler is a member of the U.S. team that will play in the FIBA Men’s World Cup, which will be held in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia Aug. 25-Sept. 10.

USA Basketball announced the 12-player roster for the 32-team tournament on Thursday afternoon.

As a rookie with the Utah Jazz in the 2022-23 NBA season, Kessler averaged 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while playing center in 74 games, with 40 starts. Kessler led the NBA’s rookies with 20 games with at least 10 points and 10 rebounds, and his .720 shooting percentage was the second-best in NBA history for a player with at least 400 shots in a season.

Kessler made the All-Rookie team and finished third in the voting for the NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

Kessler was a 7-foot enforcer at the rim during his one year at Auburn, leading the Tigers — and the country — with 155 blocks. It earned him the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year honor, on top of being named Defensive Player of the Year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and picking up three All-American honors.

While primarily a shot-blocking threat, Kessler made his presence felt elsewhere for Auburn. He led the Tigers in rebounds per game (8.1), and was fourth in points per game (11.4) and was first in field goal percentage with at least 100 attempts (60.8%).

Kessler transferred to Auburn after spending one season at North Carolina, where he averaged 4.4 points on 8.7 minutes per game. Prior to that, he was a five-star recruit out of Woodward Academy in Fairburn, Ga. He chose the Tar Heels over offers from Auburn, Duke, Michigan and Virginia, among several others.

USA Basketball formally unveiled the 12-player World Cup roster on Thursday, with no changes to the group that had made commitments in recent weeks. All 12 have signed their agreements to play, a necessary step before the roster could officially be revealed.

The final list: New York teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, Brooklyn teammates Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram, Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr., Utah’s Kessler, Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis and the Los Angeles Lakers’ Austin Reaves.

“I think I speak for all of us when I say that we’re very pleased,” Hill, the team’s managing director, said Thursday in a telephone interview. “And we were very thoughtful, very deliberate, very intentional about putting together the pieces to the puzzle. It was not easy, but I think we got the desired result. And we’re very pleased with the roster, the versatility, the complementary parts. So, we’ve crossed that hurdle. And now we’ve got a bigger hurdle to attempt to cross as a collective unit.”

Players have been getting the international basketball — slightly different from the NBA ball — to work out with in recent weeks, so they can familiarize themselves with that element of the FIBA game before arriving in Las Vegas for the start of a weeklong training camp on Aug. 2.

The team will be coached by Golden State’s Steve Kerr, assisted by Miami’s Erik Spoelstra, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Tyronn Lue and Gonzaga’s Mark Few. The coaching staff will gather to continue making plans in Las Vegas early next week; also expected to be part of that gathering is Jim Boylen, who coached the teams of G League and international players that went through a 12-game schedule to qualify the U.S. for the World Cup.

“My staff and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to coach such talented, team-oriented players,” Kerr said. “I’m confident this group will represent our country well, with effort, talent and a commitment to winning together. We look forward to competing for a gold medal in the World Cup later this summer.”

Of the 12 players, nine have at least some previous USA Basketball experience and six — Ingram (24.7), Edwards (24.6), Brunson (24.0), Haliburton (20.7), Bridges (20.1) and Banchero (20.0) — averaged at least 20 points per game in the NBA last season.

But none has been part of a World Cup or Olympics before.

The Americans will play five warmup games before the World Cup: on Aug. 7 against Puerto Rico in Las Vegas, Aug. 12 against Slovenia and Aug. 13 against Spain in Spain, then Aug. 18 against Greece and Aug. 20 against Germany at Abu Dhabi.

The World Cup runs from Aug. 25 through Sept. 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. The Americans will be in Manila for the entirety of their stay in the tournament and have group-stage games against New Zealand on Aug. 26, Greece on Aug. 28 and Jordan on Aug. 30.

The tournament is the primary qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The U.S. — which finished only seventh at the 2019 World Cup in China, but still good enough to earn a spot into the Tokyo Olympics — must finish as the best or second-best team from the Americas Region at the World Cup to qualify automatically for Paris, where the Americans will seek a fifth consecutive Olympic title.

The top two World Cup finishers from Europe and the Americas, as well as one from Africa, Asia and Oceania, will earn berths for Paris.

- Information was taken from Mark Inabinett of al.com, Adam Sparks of Opelika-Auburn News and Tim Reynolds of Associated Press