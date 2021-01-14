Former Auburn star Tracy Rocker officially hired as defensive line coach

“I’m excited about coming back to Auburn to work with Coach Harsin and the staff he has put together,” Rocker said. “In my visits with Coach Harsin, he has shared a clear vision for the program and I’m looking forward to helping put that vision in place. I have great memories as a player and coach at Auburn and can’t wait to create more in the future.”

Rocker has coached on four conference championship squads – 2010 SEC at Auburn; 1999 and 2000 Southland at Troy and 2002 Conference USA at Cincinnati. That 2010 Auburn squad went on to win the 2011 BCS National Championship Game over Oregon.

In addition, Rocker spent two summers working with NFL teams (Indianapolis, 2001; Tampa Bay, 2006) as a part of the NFL’s Minority Internship Program.

Rocker has coached six All-Americans - Nick Fairley (Auburn), Peria Jerry (Ole Miss), Tim Betts (Troy), Eric Sloan (Troy), Al Lucas (Troy) and Marcus Spriggs (Troy), along with 15 NFL draft picks, including five first rounders – DeMarcus Ware, Jamaal Anderson, Peria Jerry, Nick Fairley and Dee Ford – as well as future pros Greg Hardy, Trent Cole and Osi Umenyiora. Anderson was the premier pass rusher in the SEC in 2006 with 14 sacks for 100 yards and 20.5 tackles for loss for Arkansas.