Former Auburn WR King withdraws from transfer portal, per reports

Auburn football is set to get a young receiver back next season, according to multiple reports, as Landen King removed his name from the transfer portal Tuesday.

King, who entered his name into the portal on Oct. 26, has opted to withdraw nearly a month after former Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin's firing on Oct. 31.

On3Sports Matt Zenitz first reported the news, and Auburn247's Nathan King later corroborated.

At the time he announced he was entering the portal, King thanked former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn and did not mention Harsin.

"First off, I want to say thank you to Coach Malzahn for believing in a kid from Texas during COVID, and giving me the opportunity to come play for one of the best universities in the country," King said Oct. 26 in a statement on Twitter. "Auburn will always hold a very, very special place in my heart, and I am so glad I chose Auburn. ... With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal on December 5th with 3 years of eligibility.

"Again thank you to the Auburn Family, and I will make sure wherever I go, I'll show them what it really means to be an Auburn man."

A Beaumont, Texas, native, King played in six games in two years, logging six receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown. He came to Auburn a three-star tight end, and switched from end to receiver this offseason.

"He’s just such a great athlete," then-offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau said of King in March. "I think we’ll kind of use him at both (receiver and tight end), to be honest with you. He’s such a good athlete. He can run. Is big enough to put his hand in the ground and block the D-Ends in this league? Probably not yet, but he is athletic enough to where we can put him out where we are a little bit thin at receiver, where we could still use some really good athletes."

In 2022, King logged 43 snaps, the last of which came against LSU in September.

King was one of four Tigers to announce they'd be entering the portal during a two-week span earlier this season, including fellow receiver Tar'Varish Dawson, defensive back AD Diamond and defensive lineman Zykeivous Walker. King is the only one of those four to formally withdraw their name from the portal.