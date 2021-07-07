Former Cal and Georgia WR Demetris Robertson transferring to Auburn

The Auburn receiver room has found its veteran hand.
Former Georgia and California receiver Demetris Robertson announced Thursday that he’ll be transferring to Auburn to play out his final year of eligibility in 2021, bringing some valuable experience to a young group at Auburn.
“Thank you Georgia from the bottom of my heart for everything,” Robertson posted to Twitter on Thursday. “From Coach Smart to Coach Hankton to my academic advisors and everyone I met along the way. Athens, thank you for everything.
“With that being said I have decided to use my last year of eligibility at Auburn University. I can’t wait to get to work. War Eagle.”
Robertson is originally from Savannah, Ga. He played at California in 2016 and 2017 before transferring to Georgia. He rolled up 767 yards and seven touchdowns in a standout freshman season with the Golden Bears before being injured in 2017 and receiving a medical redshirt. He transferred to Georgia and finished with 109 receiving yards in 2018, 333 receiving yards in 2019, and 110 receiving yards in 2020.
He never matched his production at Cal when he was at Georgia, but he joins an Auburn group that’s lost all three of its top producers from last season in Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove.
Auburn returns Shedrick Jackson, Elijah Canion, Ze’Vian Capers and Kobe Hudson as receivers who caught passes last season, but none of them caught any more than seven receptions.
Robertson is the ninth NCAA transfer Auburn’s added this offseason, and the third from within the SEC after TJ Finley jumped from LSU and Donovan Kaufman moved from Vanderbilt.
AU commits: Another Wooden is set to become an Auburn Tiger.
Caleb Wooden, a three-star safety and the younger brother of Auburn sophomore defensive end Colby Wooden, committed to the Tigers on Thursday morning. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound rising senior chose Auburn over offers from seven other schools, including Appalachian State, Duke and West Virginia.
Wooden committed after officially visiting Auburn on June 25 and receiving a scholarship offer from the Tigers three days later.
Per MaxPreps, Wooden is coming off a junior season at Archer High School in Lawrenceville, Georgia in which he recorded 36 tackles, three interceptions, one tackle for loss and one blocked field goal. That followed a sophomore campaign in 2019 in which he had 39 tackles and one interception.
Wooden is considered a three-star safety per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, he is the 57th-best safety and the 84th-best player in the state of Georgia as part of the 2022 class.
Wooden will hope to play as well as his big brother by the time he arrives at Auburn. Colby is coming off a breakout 2020 in which the redshirt freshman racked up 42 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries and four sacks.
On Wednesday night, the Tigers picked up the commitment of Micah Riley-Ducker. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Riley-Ducker chose Auburn over Illinois, Iowa and Iowa State.
Riley-Ducker announced the news in front of coaches, family and friends and shared the video over social media.
“Me and my family, we talked about it a lot, and I’m ready to get it over with. I just want to thank all of y’all and thank all my coaches … I want to thank all of y’all for coming — everybody. I love all of y’all. Thank you for coming out,” Riley Ducker said before turning around and taking his sweatshirt off to reveal an Auburn shirt. “War Damn Eagle.”
The Bellevue, Nebraska native is considered a three-star prospect per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, he is the third-best player in Nebraska and the 15th-best tight end in next year’s class.
Riley-Ducker provided plenty of production at tight end for Bellevue West High School the last two seasons. He had 17 receptions for 219 yards and one touchdown in 2019 then followed that up as a junior by reeling in 23 passes for 310 yards and five touchdowns.
- Jordan D. Hill contributed to this report.