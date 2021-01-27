Former Cincinnati Bengals assistant Nick Eason new defensive line coach at Auburn

Prior to joining the Titans’ staff, Eason served as an intern coach with the Cleveland Browns in 2013.

“Nick is a hire we are extremely excited about, as he has coached and played at the highest level,” Harsin said in a statement. “After a 10-year NFL career, he moved right into coaching and quickly became an NFL position coach within two years.

"That’s something that doesn’t happen every day and speaks volumes for his coaching and connection ability. As we got to know Nick better through this process, the football part of it became very apparent as he is a great teacher.

“What stands out about Nick, in addition, is his personality, professionalism and an ability to form a relationship with people very quickly.”

Eason entered the coaching ranks after playing in 117 games over 10 seasons in the NFL with the Browns, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals. During his time in Pittsburgh, he helped the team to two Super Bowls, including a victory in Super Bowl XLIII over the Cardinals.