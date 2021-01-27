Former Cincinnati Bengals assistant Nick Eason new defensive line coach at Auburn

AUBURN - After losing its defensive line coach to the NFL, Auburn has found his replacement from the professional ranks.
Auburn hired former Cincinnati Bengals assistant Nick Eason on Wednesday to once again complete Bryan Harsin’s first staff with the Tigers. Eason replaces Tracy Rocker, who was initially hired earlier this month before leaving to reportedly join the Philadelphia Eagles’ staff.
“I want to thank Auburn University, athletics director Allen Greene, coach Bryan Harsin and defensive coordinator Derek Mason for the opportunity to be a part of one of the most elite programs in the country,” Eason said.
“In visiting with coach Harsin, it was clear he knows the culture required and has a plan in place to create a foundation for success to produce championships. He has great passion and cares for his staff, players and the program. This is a great fit for me to coach and recruit great players and to be a part of a football program with great success and tradition.”
Eason spent the last two seasons on the Bengals’ coaching staff after coaching at Austin Peay in 2018 and for the Tennessee Titans from 2014 to 2017, during which time he served as assistant defensive line coach before taking on the primary role for his final two years. In his final year, Tennessee ranked fourth in the NFL against the run by allowing an average of just 88.8 yards per game.
Prior to joining the Titans’ staff, Eason served as an intern coach with the Cleveland Browns in 2013.
“Nick is a hire we are extremely excited about, as he has coached and played at the highest level,” Harsin said in a statement. “After a 10-year NFL career, he moved right into coaching and quickly became an NFL position coach within two years.
"That’s something that doesn’t happen every day and speaks volumes for his coaching and connection ability. As we got to know Nick better through this process, the football part of it became very apparent as he is a great teacher.
“What stands out about Nick, in addition, is his personality, professionalism and an ability to form a relationship with people very quickly.”
Eason entered the coaching ranks after playing in 117 games over 10 seasons in the NFL with the Browns, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals. During his time in Pittsburgh, he helped the team to two Super Bowls, including a victory in Super Bowl XLIII over the Cardinals.
Eason began his NFL career as a fourth-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos in 2003, but he suffered an achilles injury that ended his debut season prematurely. He was ultimately waived by Denver and signed by the Browns, where he spent the first three seasons of his career.
A native of Lyons, Ga., Eason played collegiately at Clemson, where he became the first football player in program history to graduate with two years of eligibility remaining. He played in 47 games with 35 starts for the Tigers and recorded 15 sacks and 30 tackles for loss.
Eason was a two-time team captain who also earned first-team All-ACC honors as a senior defensive tackle.