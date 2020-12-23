Former, current players react to Harsin hire

AUBURN --- Tuesday marked the start of a new era at Auburn with the news that Boise State’s Bryan Harsin would be the next Tigers head coach. Understandably, Tigers from the past and present had plenty of thoughts to share.
Some of the players didn’t need words to get their reaction across. Following the announcement of Harsin’s hiring, Auburn offensive lineman Kam Stutts shared a GIF of the wrestler The Rock smiling while standing in the ring. Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz took a similar route by sharing a GIF of soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo raising his eyebrows with an apparent look of intrigue.
Schwartz later made a joke regarding Boise State’s blue field, saying his first question was whether Jordan-Hare Stadium’s field would be blue or orange now that Harsin is running the show.
Auburn defensive back Traivon Leonard shared his disappointment in the Tigers players not being the first to learn the news. He later shared that “Auburn will be fine I believe” and that the main reason he felt the team needed the news first was because “We needed closure.”
Cole Cubelic, who played at Auburn from 1996 to 2001 and now works for ESPN, also had a positive reaction to the news.
“Big fan of @CoachHarsin. Covered his team multiple times. Focused. Physicality will be not an issue,” Cubelic wrote on Twitter. “Direction & organization always on point. Scheme can be successful in the SEC. The staff will obviously go a long way in determining just how good the hire is, but for now [two thumbs-up emojis].”
Cubelic added to his thoughts later on, crediting Auburn athletic director Allen Greene for thinking outside the box, getting consensus approval on Harsin and making his move.
As worthwhile as it was for former Tigers to get behind Harsin, the messages from some of his youngest players at Auburn were much more important.
Auburn tight end signee Landen King reacted to the news on Twitter by writing “Let’s go to work.” Safety signee Ahmari Harvey also chimed in, tweeting, “Let’s go I’m ready” shortly after the news broke.
Arguably Auburn’s most important signee had something to say as well in the aftermath of the hire. According to 247 Sports’ Keith Niebuhr, quarterback signee Dematrius Davis reacted favorably to Harsin’s record at Boise State, saying “69-19? He’s a winner, so I’m ready for him.”