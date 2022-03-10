Former Dothan stars Burkhalter, Allsup shine in Auburn baseball win

Former Northview and Dothan High standouts Blake Burkhalter and Chase Allsup played key pitching roles in Auburn’s 4-3 win Wednesday night over Tennessee Tech at Huntsville’s Toyota Field.

Burkhalter, a junior who graduated from Northview in 2019, picked up the pitching win with a dominating relief performance. Burkhalter entered in the top of the eighth and struck out all four batters he faced – the No. 1 through 4 hitters in the Tennessee Tech lineup,

"It was crazy," Burkhalter said of the finish. "My body is still shaking because I was so excited. I used to be nervous in that situation, but I eat it up now. I look forward to it. That nervousness turns to excitement. I'm ready for it now."

Auburn was trailing 3-2 going to the eighth, but scored twice in the last half to give Burkhalter the pitching win. He is now 2-0 on the season with a 1.04 earned run average. Over five appearances, Burkhalter has pitched 8 2/3 innings and has struck out 13 and walked none, while giving up just three hits and one run.

Allsup, a true freshman from Dothan High, entered in the sixth inning and struck out three batters over two scoreless innings before giving way to Burkhalter. Allsup has now appeared in four games, pitching five innings with 10 strikeouts and four walks, while allowing only two hits and no earned runs. He has no pitching record and a 0.00 ERA.

Auburn improved to 12-2 with the win and dealt Tennessee Tech its first loss after 10 wins.