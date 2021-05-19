Former Georgia basketball guard K.D. Johnson commits to Auburn

The Auburn men’s basketball team has added another player with SEC experience to its roster.

Former Georgia guard K.D. Johnson committed to Auburn on Wednesday. The 6-foot-1 rising sophomore becomes the Tigers’ fifth pick-up from the transfer portal, joining College of Charleston guard Zep Jasper, Eastern Kentucky guard Wendell Green Jr., North Carolina center Walker Kessler and Arkansas guard Desi Sills.

Johnson missed the first 10 games of his freshman season due to academic-qualification issues but came on strong for the Bulldogs. Though he never started a game in his lone season at Georgia, Johnson stood as the team’s second-leading scorer with 13.5 points per game with a 42.2 field-goal percentage and a team-best 38.7 3-point percentage in 16 games.

Johnson’s collegiate debut came against Auburn on Jan. 13. He scored 21 points on 9-of-19 shooting from the field while bringing down seven rebounds and recording four steals in the Bulldogs’ 95-77 loss to the Tigers.

Johnson posted 12 points on 3-of-9 shooting in Georgia’s other game against Auburn, a 91-86 victory for the Bulldogs on Feb. 2.