Former Georgia basketball guard K.D. Johnson commits to Auburn
Former Georgia basketball guard K.D. Johnson commits to Auburn

  • Updated
auburnbasketball photo FOR FRONT

Georgia guard K.D. Johnson is a rising sophomore point guard.

 Brynn Anderson

The Auburn men’s basketball team has added another player with SEC experience to its roster.

Former Georgia guard K.D. Johnson committed to Auburn on Wednesday. The 6-foot-1 rising sophomore becomes the Tigers’ fifth pick-up from the transfer portal, joining College of Charleston guard Zep Jasper, Eastern Kentucky guard Wendell Green Jr., North Carolina center Walker Kessler and Arkansas guard Desi Sills.

Johnson missed the first 10 games of his freshman season due to academic-qualification issues but came on strong for the Bulldogs. Though he never started a game in his lone season at Georgia, Johnson stood as the team’s second-leading scorer with 13.5 points per game with a 42.2 field-goal percentage and a team-best 38.7 3-point percentage in 16 games.

Johnson’s collegiate debut came against Auburn on Jan. 13. He scored 21 points on 9-of-19 shooting from the field while bringing down seven rebounds and recording four steals in the Bulldogs’ 95-77 loss to the Tigers.

Johnson posted 12 points on 3-of-9 shooting in Georgia’s other game against Auburn, a 91-86 victory for the Bulldogs on Feb. 2.

Johnson’s impending signing means Auburn will either have one scholarship left to fill or none depending on forward JT Thor’s decision regarding the NBA Draft. Pearl spoke about the process Thor is experiencing on May 11.

“I think JT is going to be a great NBA player. I think JT is absolutely a pro. It's up to them to decide when and how soon and how high and all those different things. I have no doubt of his ability. He was great to coach,” Pearl said.

