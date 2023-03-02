TROY – Behind a double-digit strikeout performance from junior Maddie Penta, No. 19 Auburn softball (16-1) recorded its sixth consecutive shutout, blanking Troy 11-0 Wednesday night at the Troy Softball Complex.

Perfect through the first three frames of the game, Penta (9-0) allowed a lone single in the fourth inning. The right-hander turned in her third double-digit strikeout performance of the season with 10 over her five innings of work.

Carlee McCondichie and Makayla Packer both turned in multi-hit performances Wednesday night. McCondichie went 2-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI. Packer went 2-for-3 at the plate with a run score.

The Tigers’ bench was productive in the seventh inning as senior Maia Engelkes delivered a pinch-hit, bases clearing double to drive in a career high three runs. Freshman Axe Milanowski, who played at Houston Academy, also delivered a pinch-hit, three-run blast in the seventh, the first home run of her collegiate career.

“I was a little nervous,” Milanowski said. “I just trusted my process. I live an hour away. Everyone came out tonight. My high school team is here. It’s great to see all of them.”