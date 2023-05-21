Auburn football got transfer portal commitment No. 20 less than 24 hours after getting commitment No. 19, as former Jackson State receiver Shane Hooks announced Sunday he'd committed to the Tigers.

Since the end of Auburn's spring practices, the Tigers have now added eight players from the transfer portal. Hooks is a graduate transfer, meaning he only has one season of eligibility remaining.

Hooks entered the portal Dec. 21 and originally committed to Ole Miss on April 20. He backed off that pledge eight days later, though, and reportedly visited Auburn this week.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Hooks transferred to Jackson State to play for Deion Sanders after three seasons at Ohio. While with the Bobcats, he had 34 catches for 635 yards and six touchdowns.

The Orlando, Fla., native’s career totals were all comfortably bested in two seasons at Jackson State. In 19 games, he logged 82 catches for 974 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 11.9 yards per catch.

With Hooks, Auburn has now gotten five pass-catchers from this offseason’s transfer portal cycle, those other four being Jyaire Shorter, Caleb Burton II, Nick Mardner and Rivaldo Fairweather.

Auburn now joins at least eight other FBS schools in added 20 or more transfer prospects to its roster this offseason. The only program of those nine to bring in at least 30, however, is Colorado, where Hooks' former coach, Sanders, took the head coach opening this offseason. So far, he's brought 48 new players to the program.