Former Kansas defensive end commits to Auburn

The Auburn Tigers have yet added another player to bolster the defensive line.

Former Kansas defensive end Marcus Harris committed to the Tigers on Friday. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Harris will be a rising sophomore this fall.

Harris announced his decision on Twitter.

A Montgomery native, Harris redshirted at Kansas in 2019 before breaking out as a playmaker last fall. He started five games and played in eight for the Jayhawks and recorded 27 total tackles, a team-high 7.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Harris went through spring at Kansas and capped things off with 2.5 tackles and one tackle for loss in the Jayhawks’ spring scrimmage.

Harris was a three-star prospect coming out of Park Crossing, per 247 Sports. He had offers from 22 other schools, including Troy, UAB and Washington State.

Harris becomes Auburn’s sixth addition from the transfer portal and third pick-up for the defensive line. He joins fellow defensive linemen Eku Leota and Tony Fair along with defensive backs Dreshun Miller, Bydarrius Knighten and Donovan Kaufman.