Former North Carolina linebacker Eugene Asante commits to Auburn

The Auburn Tigers have bolstered their linebacker corps with an experienced player from the transfer portal.

Former North Carolina linebacker Eugene Asante committed to Auburn on Tuesday. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Asante has up to two years of eligibility remaining.

Asante appeared in 12 games for the Tar Heels in 2021 and recorded 23 tackles, two quarterback hurries, one pass break-up and 0.5 tackles for loss. His most productive outing was North Carolina’s season opener against Virginia Tech, a game during which he recorded seven tackles.

Asante recorded tackles in only two of the Tar Heels’ final eight games in 2021.

During his collegiate career, Asante has recorded 62 tackles, three quarterback hurries and one tackle for loss.

Asante joins an Auburn linebacker group that will look significantly different come 2022.

The Tigers have lost their two leading tacklers in Zakoby McClain and Chandler Wooten, who have departed for the NFL draft. The team returns linebacker Owen Pappoe – who missed the majority of 2021 with a leg injury – as well as juniors Wesley Steiner and Cam Riley, each of whom showed flashes last fall.

Auburn is also adding four-star linebacker Robert Woodyard – who flipped from Alabama to Auburn in December – and three-star linebacker Powell Gordon.