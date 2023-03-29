Drew Nelson ended his latest start having checked a load of boxes.

Auburn’s longest outing of the season? Check. Auburn’s first complete game this year and first quality start? Cross them both off. The most consecutive batters an Auburn pitcher has retired this season? Another bubble filled in.

The Tigers breezed to a 14-1 run-rule win in seven innings against North Alabama on Tuesday. They won in commanding, almost expected, fashion in their second run-rule victory against the Lions this season. Nelson’s seven-inning night dazzled on the surface, but it’s of even deeper significance for both the freshman and the rest of Auburn’s staff.

“I go all the way back to opening weekend,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said Tuesday. “We’re so excited heading into the season and believe in Drew so much, and (he) just didn’t look comfortable.”

Nelson earned the starting nod for Auburn’s series finale against Indiana on Feb. 19, bolstering the back end of a three-man rotation that included junior college transfer Tanner Bauman and Joseph González.

Like a lot of Auburn’s freshmen, Nelson, who graduated from Pike Liberal Arts in Troy, came into this season with high marks, not only from his current coach, but a former Auburn coach in Hal Baird, who first saw Nelson pitch a few years prior in a game against former Auburn pitching coach Tim Hudson’s son, who played at Lee-Scott Academy.

“I just loved the kid,” Baird told the Opelika-Auburn News. “I’d never heard of him. I didn’t know anything about him, but I just loved him.”

Nelson reminded Baird of a former Tiger: Hayden Gliemmo, a 5-foot-9 left-hander who won Freshman of the Year in 1998 with a 13-3 record and 104 strikeouts. Baird shot Auburn’s staff a text, including a note about the comparison.

“That was about all we needed,” Thompson said Feb. 16. “And he (Baird) was dead on right.”

But Nelson’s season started with adversity. He officially logged ⅔ innings against the Hoosiers, giving up four runs, three walks and two hits on eight batters faced.

As Thompson put it, Nelson went “right back to the workshop” to improve from his debut, and that’s showed up of late.

The Troy native pitched in relief the following weekend against USC and gave up another four runs in 1⅔ innings, but he followed that up with 2⅔ innings of one-run ball against Southeastern Louisiana. Then, he logged a scoreless, five-strikeout relief appearance against a top-10 Arkansas team in Fayetteville. Nelson’s past week has seen the success culminate.

Between two midweek starts against South Alabama and UNA, Nelson has thrown 11 innings and surrendered one run against 41 batters. Tuesday marked his best appearance yet, posting a career-high seven strikeouts and retiring 15 consecutive batters.

A second-straight midweek gem from Nelson also comes as Auburn continues to search for another arm in its rotation with Joseph González’s injury absence lingering. Nelson’s complete game shows an ability to eat up innings that the Tigers have only gotten from a handful of other arms.

“It feels good,” Nelson said. “Able to prove myself a little bit. Always known I had it, just getting in rhythm, feeling things and it’s showing up lately.”