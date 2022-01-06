Former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada commits to Auburn

AUBURN --- Auburn has pulled another SEC quarterback from the transfer portal.

Former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada announced Thursday he was committing to Auburn. The rising junior has up to three years of eligibility left.

Calzada entered the 2021 season as Texas A&M’s backup quarterback before an injury to Haynes King inserted the sophomore into the starting role. Calzada made 10 starts last season and ended the year having completed 56.3 percent of his passes for 2,185 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Calzada's finest hour in 2021 came on Oct. 9, when the Aggies hosted No. 1 Alabama. He showed out by going 21-of-31 through the air for 285 yards with three touchdowns and one interception to help Texas A&M top the Crimson Tide 41-38.

Calzada later started against Auburn on Nov. 6. He was 15-of-29 passing for 192 yards in the Aggies' 20-3 victory.

Calzada did not play at all as a redshirt freshman in 2020. Prior to that, he appeared in three games in 2019 and completed 12 passes for 133 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.