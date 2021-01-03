Four Auburn players to keep an eye on with draft decisions looming

Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz’s announced departure Saturday could be just the start of a busy stretch for the Tigers.

Schwartz, who declared for the 2021 NFL Draft following his junior season with the Tigers, became the second player to leave Auburn and turn his attention to the NFL after linebacker K.J. Britt did so in December. The duo may have additional company coming, especially after the Tigers’ season ended Friday in the Citrus Bowl against Northwestern.

Here’s a look at four players to keep an eye on in the coming days and weeks as they weigh their options for 2021:

Seth Williams, wide receiver: Schwartz was Auburn’s second-leading receiver in 2020 behind Williams, who had an excellent start to the fall and ended the year with 47 receptions for 760 yards and four touchdowns.

Williams was visibly frustrated at times this season – most notably during the Tigers’ loss to South Carolina on Oct. 17 – and down the stretch he was held to just three receptions in each of Auburn’s final three regular-season games.

Williams’ return would be huge for Bryan Harsin as he builds his first Auburn offense, but the 6-foot-3, 211-pound junior may decide to take his chances at the next level.