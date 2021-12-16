Four Auburn starters unavailable for Birmingham Bowl matchup with Houston

When asked about some of the younger players who could step up given the absences, Harsin pointed to center Jalil Irvin; offensive tackles Brenden Coffey and Colby Smith; linebackers Chandler Wooten; Wesley Steiner and Cam Riley.

“For the most part the guys that are playing the game, they’ve played,” Harsin said. “There’s not really any areas where guys – [where] we’re having to fill their position with somebody that hasn’t played through the season.”

Harsin also noted Pappoe was back and “getting work.” The junior linebacker has only appeared in five games while dealing with a leg injury sustained against Penn State on Sept. 18.

Auburn takes on Houston at 11 a.m. on Dec. 28.

Harsin discusses Nix: Harsin knows as well as anyone his quarterback situation is at the forefront of the discussion as the Tigers end 2021.

Harsin spoke about Bo Nix’s decision to enter the transfer portal and the challenge of finding the Tigers’ next starting quarterback on Thursday following a Birmingham Bowl press conference. While Harsin’s words on his departing quarterback were brief, he did detail what comes next in finding who replaces the junior on a full-time basis come 2022.