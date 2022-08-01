Four-star point guard Aden Holloway commits to Auburn

The future of Auburn men’s basketball got brighter again Monday, with four-star guard Aden Holloway committing to the Tigers.

The 6-foot combo guard is rated as a four-star player by 247 and is ranked No. 26 in the ESPN 100 for the class of 2023.

“The culture there, it fits me,” Holloway said in his commitment announcement on Instagram. “It’s about you personally, us as a team, just getting better and not worrying about the outside noise, not worrying about what other teams are doing, just worrying about what you can control and just getting better — and that’s what I love about Auburn.”

Holloway announced his commitment on a livestream around 7 p.m. with ESPN Paul Biancardi. Current Auburn star KD Johnson was chiming in on the comment section, at around 3 a.m. his time in Israel, where the Tigers were as part of their international trip.

Holloway marks another touted prospect reeled in by head coach Bruce Pearl. He agreed with Biancardi that his game has “a little bit” of Sharife Cooper in him.

“It’s hard to not like Bruce,” Holloway said. “Every time you see him, he’s always got a big smile on his face, always in a good mood. He always just has great energy and that’s what I love about Bruce. I’m big on energy and big on relationships, and Bruce, he’s the right coach for me in terms of that.”

Holloway picked Auburn over Tennessee.