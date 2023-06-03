AUBURN -- Hugh Freeze stands to earn $2 million in performance bonus money if he leads Auburn to a national championship, so reads his contract which was released Friday afternoon to the Opelika-Auburn News.

While Freeze was named Auburn’s new head coach last November, the contract wasn’t signed by him or athletic director John Cohen until March 23, 2023. Auburn fulfilled a public records request for the contract on Friday.

Freeze gets a bonus of $150,000 for winning five conference games, and gets another $150,000 for each conference win thereafter that season. If Auburn wins all eight of its conference games in a season, Freeze would earn a $600,000 bonus.

The language in Freeze’s contract is largely the same as the one signed by previous head coach Bryan Harsin, though Freeze’s performance bonuses are richer. He could earn additional $400,000 if he leads Auburn to an SEC Championship Game win, and he could earn $75,000 for winning conference coach of the year and another $75,000 for winning one of several national coach of the year awards,

All told, Freeze could earn a lump bonus of $3,150,000 if he leads Auburn to an undefeated, dream season.

The on-field performance bonuses listed in Freeze’s contract read as follow:

>> Annual Performance Incentives

>> Each conference win beginning with the fifth (5th), and every conference in thereafter, in a single season: $150,000 (per win)

>Conference Championship Game (not cumulative)

>> Conference Championship Game Appearance: $200,000

>> Conference Championship Game Victory: $400,000

>> Non-SEC Group of 6 Bowl Appearance: $50,000

>Post-Season Bowl Game (not cumulative)

>> Citrus or SEC Group of 6 Bowl Appearance: $150,000

>> New Year’s Six Bowl Appearance: $200,000

>> New Year’s Six Bowl Victory: $250,000

>> CFP Semifinal Game Appearance: $750,000

>> CFP National Championship Game Appearance: $1,000,000

>> CFP National Championship Game Victory: $2,000,000

>Coach of the Year (cumulative, maximum earnable is $150,000)

>> Conference Coach of the Year: $75,000

>> ​National Coach of the Year (limited to one; Bryant, Camp, ESPN, AP, AFCA, Eddie Robinson, Bobby Dodd, Sporting News or Maxwell): $75,000

Harsin would’ve only earned $800,000 in bonus money if he had led Auburn to a national championship, and the rest of his incentives were similarly lower. In the event Auburn fires Freeze without cause, Auburn will also owe him 75 percent of what’s left on the contract, whereas Harsin was paid 70 percent of what was left when he was fired.

Freeze’s annual salary of $6.5 million in the contract is the same figure Auburn and Freeze agreed to back in November. In the contract, the pay is split between $250,000 in base salary, $3,125,000 in what’s called endorsement rights payment and $3,125,000 in what’s called personal appearances payment.