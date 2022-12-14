Freeze officially announces coordinators

Auburn football finalized both its coordinator hires Wednesday with the announcement of Ron Roberts filling the role of defensive coordinator on Hugh Freeze’s inaugural Auburn staff.

Roberts will join Philip Montgomery, who was announced as Freeze’s offensive coordinator earlier Wednesday. No additional assistant coaching hires have been made official.

"I want to thank Coach Freeze for the opportunity to join his staff at Auburn and want to help bring championships to Auburn," Roberts said in a release. "Historically, Auburn has been known for tough, hard-nosed defenses and we want to create that mindset with our defense unit. We want to be aggressive, put pressure on opposing offenses and fly to the football."

Roberts was reported as the likely hire earlier in the week, with The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman first reporting the news, and On3’s Justin Hokanson later corroborating. Roberts had also indirectly confirmed reports, changing his personal Twitter account’s bio to announce his new position.

"Ron has been a very successful defensive coach spanning three decades and multiple stops," Freeze said in a release. "His defenses have always been aggressive and put a lot of pressure on opposing offenses. Ron is a great fit for what we are wanting to do on both sides of the ball, and we are excited to have his experience and expertise leading our defensive unit."

Much like Montgomery, Roberts comes to the Plains with decades — 31 years, specifically — of coaching experience. He’s spent time as a coordinator and head coach at the high school and multiple college levels. Most recently, he was the defensive coordinator at Baylor for three seasons. Roberts was fired earlier this month from his position in Waco.

The Bears defense saw a dropoff in 2022, sitting at No. 67 in scoring defense (26.6) and No. 80 in the FBS in yards allowed per game (232.8), but during Roberts’ tenure the Bears had a top-10 scoring defense in 2021. They were also No. 7 nationally in takeaways, with 27 in total, including 19 interceptions. Baylor also finished that season second in the Big 12 rush yards allowed per game (118.4), scoring defense (18.3 PPG) and sacks per game (3.14).

Before his three years in Waco, Roberts spent two seasons as the DC at Louisiana under Billy Napier. In his final season in Lafayette, 2019, Roberts had shaped the Ragin’ Cajuns defense into another shutdown unit, one that was in the top 25 in the FBS in scoring defense.

Roberts spent a decade as a college head coach, first at Delta State from 2007-11, then at FCS Southeastern Louisiana from 2012-17. His squads were a combined 89-45, with six conference titles and six playoff appearances, including NCAA Division II title game appearance at Delta State in 2010.

For the first 14 years of his career, Roberts was a head coach at two different high schools, and a defensive coordinator at four different stops, including Texas State in 2003.

On the offensive side, Montgomery was most recently the head coach at Tulsa.

“Philip is one of the brightest offensive minds in college football and has had experience developing and coaching some great quarterbacks in the last 20 years, including a Heisman Trophy winner in Robert Griffin III,” Freeze said in a release. “He does a tremendous job schematically and has had success being multifaceted in both the running and passing games. I’ve known Philip for a long time and am excited to finally work with him.”

Montgomery had also updated his social media prior to the official announcement, specifically his personal Twitter account, to announce his new role.

“I have been fortunate to work with several great offensive coaches in my career and can’t wait to work with another in Coach Freeze,” Montgomery said in a release. “We want to bring an exciting, up-tempo offense back to Auburn. This is a tremendous football school with a history of some of the greatest talents to play the game. Our goal is to add to that tradition and help restore Auburn football to a championship caliber level.”

Montgomery has spent the past 28 years coaching football at both the high school and college level, and he comes to the Plains after being fired as the head coach at Tulsa in November.

He had spent the eight seasons at the helm of the Golden Hurricane, guiding it to four bowl games and one American Conference title with a 43-53 record.

Prior to becoming a head coach, Montgomery carved out a notable career as an offensive coordinator, peaking at Baylor in the early 2010s. From 2008-2014, Montgomery coordinated the Bears’ offensive in some capacity while overseeing quarterbacks. After getting promoted from co-coordinator to outright in 2012, he coached All-American quarterbacks in Heisman Trophy-winner Robert Griffin III, Nick Florence and Bryce Petty.

In his second-to-last season in Waco, Montgomery was a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in the nation. During his three years as Baylor’s outright OC, the Bears were No. 3 in the FBS in pass yards (13,852) and No. 5 in pass touchdowns (107). They also led the FBS in total yards (23,042) and were second in yards per play (7).

Montgomery arrived in Waco following five seasons at Houston, during which he coached multiple other notable quarterbacks, namely Kevin Kolb and Case Keenum. Montgomery served as offensive coordinator in his final season, 2007, and the Cougars ranked No. 4 nationally in total offense (513.1), No. 10 in rushing offense (239.9), No. 17 in scoring offense (36.3) and No. 27 in passing offense (273.2) that year.

Prior to Waco, Montgomery began his coaching career at the high school level. After spending one season as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Tarleton State, he was an assistant coach at Celeste, Stephenville and Denton high schools for seven years.