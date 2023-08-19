Payton Thorne could’ve been declared Auburn’s starting quarterback a bit sooner had it not been for one thing.

When head coach Hugh Freeze spoke to the media following Auburn's Aug. 12 scrimmage, he said his mind had been made up about Auburn’s quarterback decision the day prior. But post-scrimmage?

“After today, I need to watch the film before I say,” he said.

Freeze, who announced Thorne as Auburn’s Week 1 starter Thursday, also revealed that he thought the Michigan State transfer pressed in scrimmage one. But the delaying factor in announcing the decision wasn’t quite there in Saturday’s scrimmage.

“He had two really bad decisions, I thought, but really settled in and I thought played really solid,” Freeze said of Thorne. “I thought he pulled a couple of good quarterback runs, and obviously we’re blowing [the whistle] pretty quick. I’ll be anxious when it gets real to see what he does. I thought he played solid. I think it was the first two possessions, I think he made two poor choices. And then he settled in and played really well.”

Statistically speaking, Thorne had one of the better days among Auburn’s quarterbacks. Reading from a stat sheet, Freeze said Thorne was 12 for 17 passing, leaving him with a higher completion percentage than both Robby Ashford (8 for 15) and Holden Geriner (7 for 11). Thorne also threw two touchdowns, but recorded the one turnover Auburn had Saturday.

“Probably a poor decision from — I haven't watched the film, but from where I was standing, on Payton,” Freeze said. “On the throw, it looked like it sailed a bit on him. It was good to see the defense get a takeaway. That's the only turnover we had.”

After naming Thorne Auburn’s starting quarterback this week, Freeze said what separated him from his other quarterbacks had a good deal to do with his mental makeup.

“Just the leadership ability and the understanding of the offense,” Freeze said. “He's been in some really good battles, and it just seems like he was more efficient in the decision-making to this point. Not that the others were terrible by any means.”