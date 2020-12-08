Freshman point guard Justin Powell stepping up big

AUBURN - When Auburn true freshman guard Justin Powell hit the court Friday against South Alabama, the challenge his head coach had given him rattled around in his head.
Powell had been understandably passive in shooting to start the year, but Auburn coach Bruce Pearl wanted him to buck that trend. Pearl urged Powell to be more aggressive in his shot selection, encouraging his fill-in point guard to not hesitate when an open look came his way.
By the end of Auburn’s first possession Friday, it was evident Powell had accepted Pearl’s challenge.
Powell caught the opening tip against the Jaguars then set up the offense and made a couple of passes before teammate Devan Cambridge fired the ball back to Powell at the top of the key. With South Alabama’s zone defense sagging a bit, Powell fired up a 3-pointer that was nothing but net to give the Tigers the lead 14 seconds into the game.
Powell’s early shot proved to be the start of something much, much bigger.
The true freshman had a strong night against the Jaguars, scoring a career-high 26 points mostly thanks to shooting 7-of-9 from the field — all of which were 3-point attempts. Powell was a driving force for an Auburn offense that hit 22 3-pointers, which set a new school record and tied the SEC record for 3’s in a game.
Powell explained the first 3-pointer gave him confidence, which has been a consistent part of his first season as a Tiger.
“It meant everything because confidence is a big thing. I think that contributes back to how BP, he believed in me a lot. He had a lot of confidence in me in the beginning, and he called a good play call for me, and I just went in there and knocked it down,” Powell said.
“BP told me at the beginning of the week, 'You got to be more aggressive and more assertive.' I went out there tonight thinking about that, and the guys did a good job of finding me. They made it easy for me.”
Powell’s 26 points against the Jaguars tied Eddie Johnson’s school record for most points in a home debut as a freshman, a mark Johnson set December 4, 1973 — 47 years to the day of Powell’s game.
Pearl gave the Prospect, Kentucky native plenty of praise once the game had ended.
“I’d say he played terrific,” Pearl said. “There’s something to be said for having grown up in Kentucky and playing basketball with a high IQ. I coached at Southern Indiana for nine years, and I’ll tell you, those kids at Butler or Southern Indiana, Kentucky, those kids know how to play. They’re extremely well-coached in high school. You can tell. He has great fundamentals, and he stepped up big tonight.”
Stepping up has been the overarching narrative for Powell through three games this season.
Powell was recruited as a shooting guard, but Sharife Cooper’s absence meant someone had to run the Auburn offense. Powell said Pearl asked him if he was comfortable filling in, and after telling his coach he was he went to work at the position.
Powell again harped on confidence, saying Pearl’s trust allowed him to become more comfortable running the offense and settling in. Powell also pointed to the team’s confidence in him, saying his teammates have led him and cheered him on through his early ups and downs.
Cambridge spoke to the team’s confidence in Powell after the South Alabama victory. He said Powell — who teammates have nicknamed ‘Vanilla Killa’ — was ready, and Cambridge did his part to warn everyone what was coming from the true freshman.
Even if Powell was playing out of position, Cambridge had full confidence in what he would bring to the floor.
“He showed us tonight why he deserves to be out there. He runs the team. He looks for everybody. He's good,” Cambridge said. “It's like a good flow when he's in there. He's a good communicator. That was good for him. That was big for him tonight, and I'm proud of him.”
It’s not clear how long Powell will have to play the point, as there is no timetable for Cooper’s eligibility status to be resolved. Pearl said he felt whatever time Powell plays point will help him in the long run, as it means getting the ball in his hands a lot more now than when he is playing his intended position.
Pearl explained Powell’s emergence has been a must for a young Auburn team trying to find itself without their highly-touted freshman point guard.
“My goodness, gracious, where in the world would we be [without Justin]? I recruited him to play off the ball,” Pearl said. “J’Von McCormick saved us a year ago when Jared [Harper] left early, and obviously we were kind of counting on Sharife.
"When you recruit the best point guard and the best player that’s ever signed at Auburn, you kind of set him up to play the position, build some other pieces around him. JP will be fine.”
