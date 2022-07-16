From Dothan to potential MLB draft pick: Family guidance benefits Burkhalter on remarkable ride

Blake Burkhalter’s remarkable ride from Auburn ace reliever to expectations of being chosen in the upcoming Major League Baseball Draft was accompanied by Dothan family members in more ways than one.

One of the driving forces in his life has been his cousin, Gantt Pierce, who was 16 years old when Burkhalter was born and has treated him like a baby brother throughout his life.

“I’ve been as involved as I could,” Pierce said. “During some of those formidable years, I was in college and law school, but me and him were always hanging out together when I was home.”

Burkhalter’s uncle, Wayne Pierce, who is Gantt’s father and the brother of Burkhalter’s mother, Jill, has also been a driving force literally as the bus driver for the Auburn baseball team the past two years.

Though a University of Alabama graduate and lifelong fan of the Crimson Tide, Wayne quickly became an Auburn baseball fan, and of course, was always a supporter of his nephew.

“The first time I said War Eagle I had to clear my throat a little bit,” Wayne said with a chuckle. “But when you get to know those people, it’s so much easier to do that.

“Now, when they strap it on in football, I’m not going to be saying War Eagle. But when they’re playing baseball, then I was all Auburn.”

A whole group of family and friends made the trip to Omaha to watch Burkhalter and the Tigers play in the College World Series in June. They were also present during many games throughout the season.

“You always want some family and friends around you when you’re getting ready to do some of the biggest stuff of your life,” Burkhalter said.

And this past year has certainly been the most significant in the baseball career of Burkhalter, who recorded an SEC best 16 saves, was named second team All-Conference and an All-American by several organizations. He is considered by many the premier relief pitcher in college baseball going into the MLB Draft, which begins Sunday and concludes Tuesday.

“It’s always been my dream to get drafted ever since I could think about baseball,” Burkhalter said.

Getting to that point has been propelled by much guidance.

Becoming an Auburn TigerThe journey to helping Auburn to the Super Regional championship at Oregon State and then a College World Series appearance last month actually began during Burkhalter’s senior year at Northview when the 2019 graduate took a recruiting visit to Auburn.

“I mean, I grew up a big Alabama fan,” Burkhalter said. “You can’t grow up in this family without being an Alabama fan, so that’s kind of the position I got put in.”

Along with him on that recruiting trip was Gantt, also an Alabama supporter, but finding the right fit for Burkhalter trumped any allegiance he had to a particular school.

“I can remember sitting in there and coach (Butch) Thompson talking to us and leaving and me turning to Blake and saying, ‘Hey, you’re going to be an Auburn Tiger,’” Gantt said. “Coach Thompson is one of the most remarkable coaches that I’ve ever come in contact with in my many years of baseball.

“He just portrayed being a figure I wanted Blake to have and I believe Blake wanted to be a part of it.”

Burkhalter certainly agreed.

“When I came on campus at Auburn, I really loved the coaching staff and facilities here,” Burkhalter said. “I mean, this is the best coaching staff in the country hands down.”

The relationship between Burkhalter and Gantt runs deep and the sport of baseball has been one of the strong links. Gantt played high school baseball at Northview and on the college level at Lipscomb University in Nashville. He’s now an attorney in Dothan.

“I can remember coming home from law school and he had never been to a Braves game,” Gantt said. “I think he was probably 8 or something like that and we took him to a Braves game and that might have been the day that he was like, ‘This is what I want to do when I get older.’ He thought it was so cool.”

Burkhalter valued any input from his cousin over the years when it came to baseball.

“I mean, he always came to the games and supported me,” Burkhalter said. “He’s been kind of that guy I’ve looked up to and asked any advice baseball-wise. If he doesn’t know the answer to the question I’m asking, he’s going to find someone who does know that answer.”

Gantt sensed Burkhalter had at an early age what it took to be successful. He’s seen it play out during his college career.

“Blake has that mentality and the vigor to be able to focus,” Gantt said. “I’ve always said that kid is laser-focused on what he wants to accomplish. He took it serious and treated it like a job, and it’s about to pay off for him.”

Dothan connection

When Burkhalter decided to play baseball at Auburn, it also meant getting a chance to play for and get to know former Northview star Gabe Gross, who serves as the Tigers hitting coach.

“Growing up playing at Northview and you see his name on the scoreboard every day when you go out there on the field, then you get to Auburn and there he is,” Burkhalter said. “Just a great guy and a good Christian man.

“He loves his players and that’s the kind of guy you want to play for. It’s been great getting to know him. He’d do anything for me; I promise you that.”

When former Dothan High standout pitcher Chase Allsup joined the team this season, it gave Burkhalter a chance to take him under his wings a bit.

“You automatically have that connection right off the bat and you try to help him out if there are any questions,” Burkhalter said. “We have lockers beside each other and it’s been a fun experience.”

The difference maker

Burkhalter pitched just four innings as a freshman during the COVID-shortened 2020 season and went 1-0 in 17 relief appearances as a sophomore with a 1.71 earned run average in 21 innings of work.

While it was a solid sophomore season, the turning point of his career came the following summer when Auburn pitching coach and former MLB great Tim Hudson taught him the cutter – a version of the fastball that breaks toward the pitcher’s glove-hand side as it reaches home plate.

Hudson had been a hero to Burkhalter when he followed the Atlanta Braves growing up.

“I watched Tim Hudson about every time he pitched, it seemed like,” Burkhalter said. “I kind of idolized him, so it’s pretty cool for him to be my pitching coach here at Auburn.”

Burkhalter began using the cutter during the Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League in Arlington, Va., the summer before his junior campaign. He had been having control problems with the slider, which prompted Hudson to teach him the new pitch.

“Some guys can’t pick it up,” Burkhalter said. “It was more like a natural pitch that came to me pretty easily. It was more about working on it over the summer and getting it consistent.

“I scrapped the slider in the fall and went straight cutter, fastball and changeup in the spring. This year, coming in I knew I had the chance to be the closer. They gave me an opportunity in the fall and I did pretty good with it, so they kind of named me the closer before the spring (season) started.”

The big moment

While Burkhalter gained notice in SEC play this season, the 6-foot, 204-pounder really burst upon the national scene when he entered with one out in the seventh inning of the deciding game of the Super Regional at Oregon State after a two-run homer had pulled the home team within 4-3. Burkhalter got two strikeouts to end the inning and didn’t allow a hit the final two innings.

“Before the game, coach Thompson told me and Carson Skipper, he said, ‘Hey, I don’t know when y’all are going to come in the game, but I’m going to go Mason Barnett, then Carson Skipper’ and then me … so I could have come in the fifth or sixth inning depending on how far ahead they got,” Burkhalter said. “So I had to get my mind kind of squared around that, because as a closer, you’re just thinking last inning, or eighth and ninth inning, maybe.

“So I stayed down there in the bullpen and stayed moving around and keeping my body moving, because it’s kind of chilly out there at Oregon State. But they got me deep enough in the game, and I was very thankful for that, because I didn’t want to come in too early.”

He struck out five of the eight batters he faced, including the final one to send the Tigers to the World Series.

“I’m just really thankful I was able to keep that lead and we were able to advance to the College World Series,” Burkhalter said. “I mean, that was an unbelievable experience … just the dogpile on the field after the game, and beating Oregon State there.”

On the bus

While Burkhalter sparkled during the regular season, his uncle Wayne was not only along for the ride, he was driving the team’s charter bus provided by Southern Coaches, which is based in Dothan.

It didn’t take long for Wayne to become part of the team and a fan of the baseball program.

“Coach Thompson set the tone for how that team behaved and what kind of sportsmanship they showed,” Wayne said. “I tell you one thing it has done … it’s made me appreciate Auburn University more. I don’t look at them as the enemy anymore.”

Being able to watch Burkhalter perform on baseball fields throughout the South has been meaningful. And while he didn’t drive the bus while the team played in the World Series, Wayne was there with many other family members and it was something he’ll never forget.

“We all had our Auburn gear on and it was a great experience,” Wayne said. “We always sat with the parents of the players. When a particular player didn’t do very well, we all hurt.”

After losing to Ole Miss 5-1 in its CWS opener, Auburn would beat Stanford 6-2 with Burkhalter getting the save while working 2 1/3 innings of relief, allowing one hit and striking out five. The Tigers were then eliminated by Arkansas, 11-1.

Despite not bringing home a national title, Burkhalter will always cherish the memory of playing before a packed house in Omaha.

“As an SEC player, you kind of get used to that big crowd,” Burkhalter said. “You go to Mississippi State, or Texas A&M or Arkansas … I mean they are chewing you the whole game.

“It was a little bit more mild out there in Omaha. You didn’t have the whole stadium going against you. You had a lot of fans on your side. It was so fun to be out there and be able to pitch in that situation.”

Looking ahead

It’s hard to know when Burkhalter may hear his name called in the MLB Draft, which are 20 rounds over three days. The first two rounds are Sunday beginning at 6 p.m. and televised on ESPN and MLB Network. Rounds three through 20 are Monday and Tuesday starting at 1 p.m. each day and can be viewed on MLB.com.

“Some people send me the projections and I try not to look at it too much because you don’t want to get your head full of a bunch of nonsense,” Burkhalter said. “I’m thinking somewhere rounds four to six, but you can’t really trust these projections.”

No matter what, Gantt plans to be ready to help legal and financial advice with his knowledge as an attorney.

“I think that now my role is probably going to step into that of helping him understand the business side of baseball,” Gantt said. “I’ve always just wanted to let him worry about playing. I don’t want him to worry about money and worry about meetings and anything. I really facilitate all of the communications with his advisors and those types of people.

“We’ve only not heard from two teams – the Nationals and the Orioles. Every other team in Major League Baseball we’ve talked to. We feel like there are 10 teams that are really looking at him hard to take him high.

“But you never know how this is going to shake out or what their board is going to look like. We’ll just sit here and be nervous until.”

Burkhalter is eager to find out what’s ahead.

“God blessed me with a good spring and a chance to be drafted in the next few days, and I’m super excited for it,” Burkhalter said.