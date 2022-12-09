Georgia has been strong recruiting area for Auburn basketball

All six of them, as Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl pointed out Thursday, played high school basketball in the greater-Atlanta area.

The six Pearl referred to are former Auburn basketball players that were selected in the NBA Draft that all came from the state of Georgia.

Chuma Okeke played at Westlake in Atlanta. Isaac Okoro and Sharife Cooper both played at McEachren in Powder Springs. JT Thor was at Norcross. Walker Kessler was at Woodward Academy, and Jabari Smith was at Sandy Creek High School. Even Davion Mitchell, who began his career at Auburn before transferring to Baylor and getting drafted, went to Liberty County in Hinesville.

On Saturday, No. 11 Auburn and Pearl return to the Peach State and Atlanta for the third season in a row, playing Memphis in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event at 4 p.m. CT at State Farm Arena. According to Pearl, the Tigers have sold out their allotment of tickets, which was approximately 2,200 tickets.

“When Chris Williams and his group started to put this together, I wanted to support it, because it regionally made sense for us,” Pearl said. “Recruiting made sense for us. But the only way it was going to go over is if the best teams in the region participated in it.”

The multi-weekend event will have plenty of regional presence. The Tigers are taking on a quality Memphis squad, the lone Tennessee representative. Wake Forest and Clemson will represent the Carolinas, Tulane and LSU will represent Louisiana and Georgia will head down the road to represent the home state. Several players on Auburn’s squad will be representing the home state, too.

Five of the 18 players on Auburn’s roster are from the Peach State, and four of them are significant contributors. Dylan Cardwell, Zep Jasper and Jaylin Williams and KD Johnson will all see ample time in Atlanta.

“I finally get to go home and play, actually like, where I’m from,” Johnson, who’s from Atlanta, said Thursday. “That’ll be a fun experience seeing my whole family there.”

In the past five seasons, Auburn has rostered 25 players from Georgia, with the largest totals coming the past two years.

And Auburn’s Atlanta presence doesn’t end this season, Pearl said Thursday that — though it’s yet to be officially announced — the Tigers will play another “big time” opponent in Atlanta next season.

“Atlanta has been great to us,” Pearl said. “Part of my desire to support this tournament was to be able to continue to take our team to Atlanta. The crowds that have been at State Farm have been impressive for Auburn, and recruits and their families definitely take notice.”