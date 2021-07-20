Georgia’s Smart, Daniels praise Auburn’s Demetris Robertson

HOOVER — One of Auburn’s top receiving targets for the fall is coming from one of the team’s biggest rivals.
The Tigers hit the transfer portal this summer and added senior Demetris Robertson, who spent the last three seasons at Georgia after starting his college career at California. Robertson’s move to a rival might have irked some of the Bulldogs’ fans, but head coach Kirby Smart and quarterback JT Daniels had nothing but praise for the super senior.
“D-Rob’s a tremendous young man,” Smart said. “He’s a kid that I’ve known — I mean, I can go all the way back to the years at Alabama when we were recruiting D-Rob as a young player, and then I come to Georgia, continue to recruit him, don’t get him, get him by transfer and now he’s going to graduate in the summer and be able to go to Auburn.
“I’m so excited for D-Rob because he’s a great young man. I mean, this young man did everything the right way. He’s got a lot of speed. He’s a vertical threat. I know [Mike] Bobo and those guys at Auburn are excited to get him.”
Daniels only spent one season with Robertson, but the junior quarterback explained the two developed a good friendship in their time together. Robertson also stepped up in Daniels’ first start last fall and reeled in three receptions for 45 yards — which included a 31-yard catch, Robertson’s longest of the season — in Georgia’s 31-24 victory over Mississippi State.
When asked what Auburn is getting in Robertson, Daniels had plenty of positives to share.
“[They’re getting] a great person, a good friend of mine and a great player. I can’t say enough good [things] about D-Rob,” Daniels said. “He’s a great person and a great player. I don’t think anybody at Georgia will tell you they’re wishing anything but the best for him.”
Robertson is looking to return to form after earning Freshman All-American honors back at Cal in 2016 before suffering a season-ending injury after two games the following fall. He then moved to Georgia and saw limited action in 2018 before coming on strong in 2019 with 30 receptions for 333 yards and three touchdowns.
Robertson ended his time with the Bulldogs by playing in six games and making 12 receptions for 110 yards with no touchdowns in 2020. He now joins an Auburn receiving corps that has shown flashes but faces plenty of questions after losing their top three pass-catchers from last season.