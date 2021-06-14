Georgia transfer KD Johnson officially joins Auburn basketball team

Former Georgia guard KD Johnson has officially joined the fold at Auburn.

Johnson signed his financial aid agreement Monday to join the Tigers for the 2021-22 season. Johnson originally committed to Auburn on May 19 as part of a busy offseason overhaul for the team.

Johnson missed the first 10 games of his freshman season due to academic-qualification issues but came on strong for the Bulldogs. Though he never started a game in his lone season at Georgia, Johnson stood as the team’s second-leading scorer with 13.5 points per game with a 42.2 field-goal percentage and a team-best 38.7 3-point percentage in 16 games.

Johnson’s collegiate debut came against Auburn on Jan. 13. He scored 21 points on 9-of-19 shooting from the field while bringing down seven rebounds and recording four steals in the Bulldogs’ 95-77 loss to the Tigers.

Johnson posted 12 points on 3-of-9 shooting in Georgia’s other game against Auburn, a 91-86 victory for the Bulldogs on Feb. 2.

Prior to his time at Georgia, Johnson spent one season playing at Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia, where he helped the Tigers reach the Final Four of the National Prep Tournament. He averaged 26.2 points, 7.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game during his lone season there.