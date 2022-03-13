GOING TO BIG DANCE: Auburn, Alabama, JSU and UAB learn NCAA plans

Auburn’s dancing down South.

The Auburn men’s basketball team has been positioned as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and the Tigers will play 15-seeded Jacksonville State on Friday in Greenville, S.C. Tip-off is at 11:40 a.m. and the game will be televised by Tru TV.

The winner of the Auburn-Jacksonville State game will advance to play the winner of Friday’s game between the No. 7-seeded USC Trojans and No. 10-seeded Miami Hurricanes.

In-state foe Jacksonville State is 21-10 this season and won the Atlantic Sun Conference’s regular-season title to make the tournament.

The round of 32 game will be played on Sunday in Greenville.

All the weekend’s games will be played in the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.

“It won’t be easy to win two,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said shortly after it was made official, “but obviously we’re excited.”

Auburn could have a strong presence there. Auburn will stay relatively close to the Plains, as Greenville is shorter than a four-hour drive from Auburn. It’ll be an even shorter drive for the Auburn expatriates in the Atlanta area.

“My stomach was folding up because I was like, ‘Please, let’s get this Greenville, South Carolina,’” Auburn guard Zep Jasper said with a smile Sunday. Jasper is from Augusta, Ga., and his family will be able to make the short trip to Friday’s game.

Around Jasper on the media call, the clamor of an excited locker room could be heard, as Auburn put its early exit in the SEC Tournament in rear-view and looked ahead to the run in the NCAA Tournament.

“I’m just grateful that we get this opportunity,” Jasper said. “I was blessed to come here and get a chance to make March Madness and get to have a chance to make a run to the championship.”

Miami is 23-10 on the season. The Hurricanes fell to Duke in the ACC Tournament semifinals. USC is 26-7, looking to bounce back after losing to UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals.

Automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament are normally awarded to conference tournament champions, but Jacksonville State earned the ASUN’s automatic bid via the league’s regular-season title when Bellarmine won the ASUN Tournament. Bellarmine is still in a probationary period as it transitions from Division II to Division I and is not eligible for the tournament.

Jacksonville State beat Kennesaw State in the first round of the ASUN Tournament then lost to Jacksonville (FL) in tournament semifinals.

Alabama heads west to San Diego

Just four minutes into the famously arduous selection show journey saw the Crimson Tide’s name flip as the No. 6 seed but that speed comes with a wait. If the Alabama players cheered when seeing its name on CBS, the coaches groaned.

Instead of hitting the film room to crunch film on that first opponent, they’ll have to double that effort through Wednesday. Perhaps they can spin it as giving this struggling Alabama team more time to focus on themselves before starting the scout but when it’s sudden death, having Sunday night, Monday and Tuesday to find the flaws is more ideal.

Instead, Alabama (19-13) will get to think about the possibility of Notre Dame or Rutgers on Friday at 3:15 p.m. in San Diego. The game will be televised by TNT.

Either way, they’ll get a team with a marquee win similar to Alabama’s over No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga. Notre Dame took down No. 5 Kentucky while Rutgers famously beat then-No. 1 Purdue with a buzzer beater in December. The Scarlet Knights have a 6-6 mark in Quad 1 games while the Irish went 2-8 with its only other prime win coming over a Miami team Alabama blitzed, 96-64.

The seeding followed the projections where Alabama averaged a 6.30 seeding on BracketMatrix.com’s survey of bracket forecasts. All the major outlets had the Tide as a No. 6 but not going to San Diego.

Finding the right mental space will be the challenge for Alabama between now and Friday. This is a Crimson Tide team that lost three straight games after winning five of six to close the month of February.

Just a year ago, this Alabama program was the darling of March with a No. 2 seed after sweeping the SEC championships. It was upset in the Sweet 16 by a UCLA team that Nate Oats said is a model for how to navigate what looks like a hopeless situation.

That Bruin team lost the last three games to unranked opponents before Oregon State bounced them from the Pac-12 Tournament in the opening round. That sent them to Dayton as one of the last teams in the field and needed overtime to beat Michigan State.

Well, 2021 UCLA was a play-in No. 11 seed like the one Alabama will face in San Diego. Those Bruins beat 6-seed BYU en route to an unlikely run to the Final Four, ending only on a buzzer-beater in overtime from then-undefeated Gonzaga.

His point is the situation after blowing a 15-point lead against Vanderbilt likely felt as bleak as UCLA felt leaving the Pac-12 Tournament last March. That UCLA team didn’t have quite the momentum swings as this Alabama squad as seen in the West Region bracket.

Two of Alabama’s more frustrating losses came over No. 9 seed Memphis and No. 10 seed Davidson. Two of its better wins came over No. 4 seed Arkansas and top overall seed Gonzaga.

From Michael Casagrande, al.com

UAB opens versus Houston on Friday

BIRMINGHAM –The UAB men's basketball team learned Sunday it will face Houston in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament on Friday in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena.

The Blazers and Cougars will tip off at 8:20 p.m. The game will be televised by TNT.

UAB's No. 12 seeding is its highest since the Blazers made the Big Dance back in 2010-11.

UAB punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night in Frisco, Texas, defeating Louisiana Tech 82-73 for its sixth conference tournament title in program history. The Blazers' single-season record 27th victory of the year also secured their spot in their 16th NCAA Tournament in UAB men's basketball history.