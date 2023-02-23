For much of the season, Auburn’s success has run through Wendell Green Jr.

That was again the case Wednesday.

Green, who logged a 23-point performance, led the Tigers to a comeback 78-74 win against a subpar Ole Miss squad. He scored 12 of his points in the final six minutes. Johni Broome was no slouch, either, logging 19 points, seven rebounds and six blocks. He had three of his swats in the final six minutes, and six of his points in the final 10.

The duo combined for an 11-1 run in the final minutes, and they scored 15 of the Tigers’ final 17 points.

"Needed that one,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “Our best players stepped up. Our best players stepped up. That was great to see. But we need more from our bench.”

After leading by as many as 12 points, Auburn (20-9, 9-6 SEC) hit a dry spell midway through the second half, giving up a 15-2 run to the Rebels. But it was Green who led the charge late, first with a three-point play that resulted in the Tigers trailing by a point with 6:02 remaining. Then, he hit a layup that retook a lead his team wouldn’t relinquish with 5:30 to go.

“We were not executing offensively, we were sloppy, and they were aggressive,” Pearl said of the second half. “And they jumped back in the game. We weren't setting good screens, our timing was off, we were resting.

“We succumbed to fatigue, and that's how they got back in it with those turnovers. It was very poor and very lackadaisical offensive execution.”

Ole Miss guard Matthew Murrell had the biggest night of any Rebel, with a game-high 23 points. He gave the Rebels seven of their 13 points amid their mid-second half run.

Ole Miss (10-18, 2-13 SEC) also dominated the Tigers on the glass, with a plus-10 margin as well as 17 offensive rebounds. That effort on the glass led to 16 second-chance points.

“I just feel like they were doing a good job on the offensive glass,” Broome. “Seventeen, that's a lot. We only had seven. They're a good, athletic team. Lot of long rebounds, long shots. We just need to do a better job of that moving forward, but we were able to overcome it and get stops when we needed to.”

Green and Broome were part of a quartet that made up the bulk of the Tigers’ scoring, as Jaylin Williams and Allen Flanigan had 12 and 11 points, respectively. The group’s 65 points were more than 80% of Auburn’s production.

“I mean, if you're sick of losing that much, you're going to try to do whatever it takes to win,” Green Jr. said. “ ... I'm personally sick of losing. I knew I had to make those (late free throws). Those teammates, they had my back.”