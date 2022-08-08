Gross has memorable season at Auburn, association with Dothan players

Gabe Gross was mixing business with pleasure before teeing it up at Highland Oaks last week in the Gridiron Golf Tournament as part of the K7Foundation event in Dothan.

A three-sport athlete at Northview during his high school days, Gross is a former Auburn baseball star who is now the hitting coach of the Tigers. It followed his career as a Major League Baseball outfielder from 2004-2010.

On his phone behind the 18th green, Gross was talking recruiting.

“I will say the hardest part of me sticking my head into coaching is trying to build a roster with scholarship restrictions, who’s going to be drafted – we had nine guys on July 17 that we didn’t know – are they coming back, are they going to be drafted … we didn’t know,” Gross said.

“We wound up having eight guys get drafted and left, which I think was third or fourth most in the country, or something like that.”

Having a roster filled with talented players this past season certainly made for a memorable one for Gross and the Tigers, who made it to the College World Series and finished with a 43-22 record under head coach Butch Thompson.

Making the ride even more special for Gross was his association with two Dothan natives on the team – All-American relief pitcher Blake Burkhalter, who was a second round draft choice by the Atlanta Braves last month, and Chase Allsup, who contributed on the mound as a true freshman.

Gross marveled at the way Burkhalter, who became one of the most dominant relief pitchers in college baseball this season with 16 saves, developed during his three years at Auburn.

“It’s been a minute since I’ve been able to have a relationship with somebody from Dothan up at Auburn,” Gross said. “To watch his growth over three years not only as a baseball player, but as a man was just the coolest thing in the world.

“To watch him be jittery on the mound early (in his career), and then to watch him be as cool and calm as anybody in the country in the biggest moments you could possibly ever put him in was unbelievable.”

Gross believes Allsup could be something special, too.

“Chase has all the potential in the world,” Gross said. “He pitched some big innings for us this year. We need him to take a step forward as a sophomore and pitch even bigger innings.

“He has great stuff and makeup and he never looks like the moment is too big for him. He always looks like he’s in command of himself on the mound.

“He has a fastball that survives … there are some 96 mph fastballs that get hit really hard all over the place and his usually doesn’t. The sky’s the limit. He could be as good as anybody in the league.”

As the hitting coach, Gross helped Sonny DiChiara earn All-American and SEC Co-Player of the Year honors during his lone season at Auburn. DiChiara hit 22 home runs and finished the season as the league leader in average (.383), on-base percentage (.549) and slugging percentage (.777).

Gross knew the Tigers had something special when DiChiara arrived on campus after transferring from Samford.

“The first week that we get on campus with our guys, I hit with every individual hitter for about 30 minutes and just get to know them … just spend some one-on-one time with them,” Gross said. “I told our staff when we got through hitting together that if this guy can’t hit, you need to fire me.

“Now I didn’t necessarily know .380, 22 home runs and SEC Co-Player of the Year and all of that stuff was coming, but I felt like he could hit. Yes, we worked together and made some very minute mechanical adjustments, but for the most part, Sonny is just a great hitter.

“We talked approach a lot, we talked hitting a lot, we talked pitchers a lot … it was two baseball guys talking, ‘How do I make myself a little bit better?’”

Gross didn’t make it to the World Series during his time as a player from 1999-2001, thus is grateful for trips as an Auburn assistant in 2019 in addition to this year.

“If you enjoy baseball, especially college baseball, you’ve got to make a trip to Omaha,” Gross said. “That whole downtown shuts down for the College World Series. Every restaurant is about it, every hotel … everything is all about Omaha and the World Series. It is a tremendous experience.”