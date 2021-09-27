Harsin addresses receivers coach Cornelius Williams’ dismissal, Eric Kiesau’s promotion

Kiesau arrived in Tuscaloosa with 15 years of coaching at the collegiate level under his belt with stops at Kansas, Washington, California, Colorado and Utah State. He was the offensive coordinator at Colorado and Washington.

In Harsin’s opinion, Kiesau’s knowledge and status as a technician when it comes to the wide receiver position made him a natural pick to fill the role.

“One of the things [is] he’s a very good teacher. He understands what we want to do. He understands how we want to do it and why we’re doing what we’re doing,” Harsin said.

“He’s a very good coach. He’s very detailed. That would be one thing I would describe him as: he’s a very detailed coach. He has a plan. He has a vision. He has things I know we’ll do at the wide receiver position that will help us improve.”

Harsin later commended Kiesau for his reputation of helping players get better as the year goes along, which is a tall order given how physically demanding a season can be.

Harsin was later asked if he fired Williams to send a message to his team, a notion Harsin quickly refuted.