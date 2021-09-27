Harsin addresses receivers coach Cornelius Williams’ dismissal, Eric Kiesau’s promotion

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin felt a change had to be made.
Harsin spoke to reporters Monday, one day after dismissing wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams just four games into both coaches’ first season at Auburn.
The first-year Auburn head coach explained his rational for removing Williams from the staff and replacing him with Eric Kiesau, an analyst and formerly Harsin’s offensive coordinator at Boise.
“I appreciated everything [Williams] did for us while he was here and I appreciate his family. He’s a good young coach and certainly looking forward to things that will happen for him in the future,” Harsin said. “There was obviously a decision made that I felt like it was what we needed. I haven’t done that [fired a coach so early in the year] and it’s not ideal; I understand that. I don’t take that lightly. It impacts a lot of things.
“It was what I felt like we needed to do over time that was going to be something I feel like can help us as we move forward in that room, at that position and for the future as we keep building this program.”
The Tigers’ passing game has encountered an up-and-down start to the 2021 season. Through four games, Auburn is averaging 227.3 passing yards per game, which leaves the team 73rd in the nation and ninth in the SEC.
The big question to start 2021 concerned who would be Auburn’s go-to receiver following the departures of Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove. Through four games, sophomore Kobe Hudson and senior Shedrick Jackson are tied with tight end John Samuel Shenker with 13 receptions apiece.
Hudson had a team-high five receptions for 76 yards and Jackson had four receptions for 70 yards and one touchdown – the score coming on a 10-yard pass on 4th-and-9 late in the fourth quarter – to help Auburn top Georgia State 34-24 on Saturday.
Williams signed a two-year, $600,00 deal to join Harsin’s first staff at Auburn in January. Auburn will owe him the remainder of his deal, though that amount would be mitigated if Williams took another coaching job.
Williams came to Auburn after coaching Troy’s outside receivers for the past six seasons.
Kiesau, meanwhile, steps in after coaching with Harsin at Boise State from 2017-2020, which included serving as co-offensive coordinator and 2019 and the sole coordinator in 2020.
During Kiesau’s four seasons on the staff, Boise State went 38-10 with two Mountain West titles and three double-digit win seasons.
Kiesau spent the 2016 season as the offensive coordinator at Fresno State and stepped in as interim head coach for the Bulldogs’ final four games after head coach Tim DeRuyter was fired. He served as an analyst for Alabama during the 2015 season, which culminated in the Crimson Tide winning the national championship.
Kiesau arrived in Tuscaloosa with 15 years of coaching at the collegiate level under his belt with stops at Kansas, Washington, California, Colorado and Utah State. He was the offensive coordinator at Colorado and Washington.
In Harsin’s opinion, Kiesau’s knowledge and status as a technician when it comes to the wide receiver position made him a natural pick to fill the role.
“One of the things [is] he’s a very good teacher. He understands what we want to do. He understands how we want to do it and why we’re doing what we’re doing,” Harsin said.
“He’s a very good coach. He’s very detailed. That would be one thing I would describe him as: he’s a very detailed coach. He has a plan. He has a vision. He has things I know we’ll do at the wide receiver position that will help us improve.”
Harsin later commended Kiesau for his reputation of helping players get better as the year goes along, which is a tall order given how physically demanding a season can be.
Harsin was later asked if he fired Williams to send a message to his team, a notion Harsin quickly refuted.
“You don’t make decisions like that as a head football coach so you can just go out there and just send a message. You make calculated decisions that you feel like are best for the team. I think that’s a selfish way to look at it, if that’s the case,” Harsin said.
“There’s a lot of different ways to impact a football team and make a point – if you really have to make a point – and it’s not like that.
“What this was was just about where I felt like, as far as where our football program is right now, and what we feel like we have to do moving forward to be the type of program that we want to be.”