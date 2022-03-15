Harsin and Auburn return to the serenity of the practice field

Bryan Harsin is back in his sanctuary.

Like coaches and players all across the country, at all levels, Harsin and the Auburn football team likely found some serenity on Monday when the Tigers opened spring practice.

Suddenly everything’s a little more simple when you’re out on the field: It’s just a ball, a whistle, and a task at hand.

And for the team as it is, the work represents the only future that matters, as Auburn football puts a tumultuous winter behind it and gets back to preparation for games on the horizon.

“I told the team, like, that’s the best part of our day — just getting out there and getting on the field,” Harsin said between smiles at his press conference Monday. “We get a chance to get out there and coach these guys up.

“We enjoyed the opportunity to get out there and get better at this game.”

Auburn will practice this spring up to the A-Day game April 9 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Quarterbacks Zach Calzada and Robby Ashford are among the newcomers blending with returners like star running back Tank Bigsby going into Harsin’s second season on the Plains. Yes, Harsin did address the turmoil around the program from late January and early February, when school’s president’s office launched a wellness check into the program following several departures. Yes, he addressed the dismal five-game losing streak to end the season.

But, he said during that investigation he saw more positives come out of the situation than negatives, as some players spoke up on his behalf, some fans rallied behind him, and ultimately the school president announced that the investigation turned up nothing to change his status as head football coach.

Then, as far as the losing streak goes, Harsin said the players and staff will do better.

“We didn’t like the way we finished. Nobody did,” he said.

“What did I learn? Especially as you’re playing for championships and trying to play at the highest level, which is the SEC, everything you do matters, in my opinion,” he continued. “Sunday through Friday, it all matters. ... All the little things in practice, all the little things in meetings, those things will show up. And we’re going to get better at that: We’ll coach it better and we’ll emphasize it better.”

Then there was football.

Simple, straightforward football.

Harsin said freshman safety Caleb Wooden had a scoop-and-score and an interception during practice Monday. He said returner Donovan Kaufman forced a fumble. He said returning receiver Shedrick Jackson used his winter conditioning well and had a good first day, and mentioned Derick Hall, Eku Leota, Cam Riley, Jeremiah Wright and Nehemiah Pritchett, too.

So beings Auburn’s march this spring to Harsin’s second season.

“A lot of guys have been through this now,” Harsin said. “They’ve seen it. They’ve done it. We’re not having to spend so much time on the details that we did early on. They understand that. Now we can move on to some more important things, and some bigger things.”

Auburn opens the 2022 season on Sept. 3 against Mercer.