Harsin, Auburn ready for A-Day scrimmage

Speaking of the defensive line, Saturday could provide a nice look at what that group is bringing to the table in 2021. The Tigers are expected to have more looks at a three-man front than they did in year’s past, but who those three men are remains to be seen.

While new defensive line coach Nick Eason pointed out the Tigers have mixed in different players among the first-teamers to get different looks and to make sure no one gets complacent, the frontrunners appear to be Colby Wooden and Tyrone Truesdell at the two defensive end spots and Marquis Burks in the middle at defensive tackle. But JJ Pegues’ move from tight end to defensive tackle adds more competition, and the team also has players such as Zykeivous Walker and Dre Butler already in the mix.

Throw in the EDGE positions — which takes the place of the Buck linebacker used in Kevin Steele’s scheme — with Derick Hall, TD Moultry, Jaren Handy and Caleb Johnson, and there’s no shortage of different combinations we could see along the defensive front Saturday.

Who plays where in the Tigers’ secondary?