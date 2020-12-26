Harsin begins staff research

He mentioned talking with athletics director Allen Greene about that, as well.

As much as he wanted to showcase what he’ll bring to Auburn football in his introduction to the Auburn fanbase, he made it clear he isn’t above listening and learning at the same time.

Harsin, after all, has never coached in the SEC. He’s learning a new conference, a new region, and a new program’s strengths and weaknesses. Bruce Pearl came to Auburn as an outsider and helped put Auburn men’s basketball on the map by introducing his fresh perspective, but also by adapting to his location and recruiting the Atlanta area. Harsin is charged with finding his own successful balance now.

“There are the right people out there that are going to come in and [recruit well] at Auburn University,” Harsin said, when asked about recruiting in the SEC. It starts, he said, with recruiting that coaching staff. “You’ve just got to find them.

“I think we've been able to do that at Boise; we were able to find our kind of guys. We did that with our eyes, our ears. They fit our program, they fit who we are.”

Now, Harsin has to learn Auburn — then find the people to make Auburn better.