Harsin begins staff research

AUBURN --- Bryan Harsin did his homework.
He recited his favorite parts of the Auburn Creed to show it.
That’s how it seemed, anyway, when Auburn’s new head coach showed off what he’d learned about Auburn in just a short time during his introductory press conference on Thursday. He talked about “work, hard work” and all the things he’d read about that resonated with him.
But his research is just getting started.
As Harsin gets set to build the coaching staff that’ll guide Auburn football’s future, he’s surely going through a crash course to learn Auburn’s recent history and program culture as he tries to find the people who can help maximize the team’s potential.
That could mean picking out current staffers who can help carry Auburn’s traditions and momentum into a new era. It could also mean making evaluations on Auburn’s shortcomings in recent seasons and deciding on changes he sees fit. It’s up to the head football coach to decide.
But he says he’s going to do the research first.
“I’m going to work with folks here that have been at Auburn so I can have a better understanding of things, and we’ll start to put together that staff,” Harsin said in his press conference.
He mentioned talking with athletics director Allen Greene about that, as well.
As much as he wanted to showcase what he’ll bring to Auburn football in his introduction to the Auburn fanbase, he made it clear he isn’t above listening and learning at the same time.
Harsin, after all, has never coached in the SEC. He’s learning a new conference, a new region, and a new program’s strengths and weaknesses. Bruce Pearl came to Auburn as an outsider and helped put Auburn men’s basketball on the map by introducing his fresh perspective, but also by adapting to his location and recruiting the Atlanta area. Harsin is charged with finding his own successful balance now.
“There are the right people out there that are going to come in and [recruit well] at Auburn University,” Harsin said, when asked about recruiting in the SEC. It starts, he said, with recruiting that coaching staff. “You’ve just got to find them.
“I think we've been able to do that at Boise; we were able to find our kind of guys. We did that with our eyes, our ears. They fit our program, they fit who we are.”
Now, Harsin has to learn Auburn — then find the people to make Auburn better.