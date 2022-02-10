Harsin continues operating as Auburn football coach at SEC meeting in Birmingham

Bryan Harsin continued operating as Auburn’s head football coach on Thursday, while the school administration carries on its investigation into his program.
Harsin appeared at the annual football coaches’ meeting at SEC headquarters in Birmingham, seen by media members entering the building in the morning and exiting in the early afternoon.
Auburn has hired a law firm, according to a recent report by ESPN, while the university says it is “moving swiftly to understand any issues in accordance with university policies and procedures.”
Harsin’s appearance at SEC headquarters Thursday marked his first appearance in public since his vacation to Mexico.
Auburn published a modified university policy on Tuesday mandating that school employees must cooperate in university investigations or face penalty up to termination. On3 earlier in the week reported that Auburn asked Harsin to return from his vacation to discuss issues surrounding his program and he declined.
While he was out of the country, former player Lee Hunter said on social media last Friday that players have been treated “like dogs” under Harsin and standout safety Smoke Monday said that Harsin does not understand “kids that come from the hood.” Players speaking out against Harsin and players defending Harsin bickered in public as school president Jay Gogue told the board of trustees at its meeting Friday that the administration is involved and “trying to separate fact from fiction.”
Harsin did not answer any questions from reporters Thursday in Birmingham. Lynden Blake of WBRC in Birmingham asked Harsin, “Do you plan to be the coach at Auburn next season?” and Harsin said nothing.
Auburn players continue offseason workouts at the athletics complex.
ESPN reported Monday that Auburn has used outside legal counsel including the firm Lightfoot, Franklin & White as the administration conducts interviews with departures from the program and current staffers. There have been 20 players transfer away from Auburn in recent months. Former defensive coordinator Derek Mason left Auburn for a $400,000 paycut at Oklahoma State. Harsin hired Austin Davis as his new offensive coordinator in December and he quit after just 43 days.
Mason left Jan. 22. Davis stepped down on Jan. 31. Auburn did not sign any new players on the opening on the February signing period on Feb. 2. On Feb. 4, Gogue told the board his administration was investigating the football program.
Auburn released the following statement on Monday:
“The Auburn administration is judiciously collecting information from a variety of perspectives, including our student-athletes, and moving swiftly to understand any issues in accordance with university policies and procedures. Decisions regarding the future of Auburn and its Athletics programs, as always, are made in the interests of our great university and in fairness to all concerned. We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines.”